KTR targets BJP again, this time over the Kazipet railway factory Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: A day after apologizing to BJP Telangana people for failing to take over ITIR project in state, TRS KT incumbent President Rama Rao once again criticized saffron party for failing to take over train train factory in Kazipet , which was part of a promise made in the 2014 AP Reorganization Act.

Claiming that the Center has achieved injustice against Telangana since its formation, KTR said that BJP has shown its anti-Telangana stance by not fulfilling its promises. He said TRS MPs would fight for the railway factory in the next session. He said the railway minister while responding to a recent RTI petition had said there was no need to set up a railway factory in Telangana. KTR said the Center had already canceled the ITIR project and relocated IT development to Hyderabad. We strongly condemn the attitude of the Centers towards Telangana. Failure to set up the trainers factory would cause major injustices to Warangal and Telangana from the Center, he said.

The BJP government had already done a great injustice to Telangana by not sanctioning the bullet train and high-speed railways. The non-allocation of bullets and high-speed trains in a metropolis like Hyderabad is evidence of BJPs discrimination against Telangana, he claimed. He demanded that the NDA government make a clear statement on the establishment of the railway factory in Kazipet. The president working TRS said the state government had already acquired 150 hectares for the proposed plant and handed over the land to the railways. He said the Center has remained silent on Telangana’s other demands such as the sanctioning of eight pending railway lines, two new lines, the Kazipet truck factory, the Kazipet railway division and the establishment of a railway university.

He said Telangana withdrew a gap in the Union Budget and not a single rupee was allocated to the railways in Telangana. The center, which is keen on railway privatization, did not respond to requests for land allocation from Telangana to build two-bedroom houses and widen roads, he said.

Establishing a railway factory is Telangana constitutional right. BJP has no right to refuse or take over Telangana’s promise to Parliament. We will fight for our rights with the Center

