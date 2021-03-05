In the Conciliation Act, Macron Recognizes the Truth of the Death of Algerian Lawyers





PARIS Emmanuel Macron, the first French president born after Algeria’s brutal war of independence, has taken a further step towards reconciliation through truth by declaring that a leading Algerian lawyer and nationalist did not die by suicide in 1957, as France had long claimed , but was tortured and killed by French soldiers. Ali Boumendjel, a prominent wartime defender of the Algerians imprisoned by the French, was captured on February 5, 1957, during the Battle of Algeria and held in secret for 43 days. Speaking on behalf of France, Mr Macron said Mr Boumendjel did not commit suicide. He was tortured and then killed. For decades, and despite constant pressure from the lawyers of the late widow, Malika Boumendjel, France adhered to the story that death was a suicide. She did so even after French Army General Paul Aussaresses admitted in a book published in 2001 that he had killed Mr. Boumendjel protecting the protection from a sixth floor window.

The most painful episodes of French history, from its collaborationist Vichy government to World War II to the Algerian War, have been difficult to pull off in full daylight. Ending 132 years of French colonization, the Algerian war, fought from 1954 to 1962, left half a million people dead, according to French accounts, and 1.5 million dead, according to Algeria. He broke up France into violently opposed factions, threatening to divide the country before a peace agreement was signed on March 18, 1962, paving the way for Algerian independence. Mr Macron, who before his presidency called French colonization of Algeria a crime against humanity, has been determined to overcome Franco-Algerian trauma. Its shadow still extends today to the large population of North Africa with links to Algeria that is located around the major French cities. Mr Macron invited Mr Boumendjels’s four grandchildren to Lyse Palace before making the announcement late Tuesday. This new generation must be able to build its own destiny, away from the two routines that are amnesia and resentment, said a statement issued by the presidents’ office. Forsyth for them, the young French and Algerians, that we should progress on the path of truth, the only one that can lead to the reconciliation of memories.

The Algerian government welcomed the statement of Mr. Macrons. Algeria welcomes the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron of his decision to honor fighter and martyr Ali Boumendjel, state television said on Thursday, citing an official statement. This positive response was in contrast to the mixed reception given in Algeria to a report commissioned by Mr Macron on the legacy of colonization and a struggle for independence between the two countries. Written by Benjamin Stora, a prominent French historian, and made public in January, he called for a Commission of Remembrance and Truth, now established, to shed light on the bleak history of conflicts and heal wounds.

But for the Algerians apologizing for the French colonial war crimes, it did not achieve what they demanded. Algerian government spokeswoman Ammar Belhimer said at the time that the report was not objective because it put the victim and the executioner on the same level. Mr Stora had called in his report on France to acknowledge the truth of Mr Boumendjels’s murder. The pressure had increased before the announcement of the presidents. Mr Macron has already acknowledged, in 2018, the widespread use of torture by French forces, and in particular its use against Maurice Audin, a member of the Algerian Communist Party who was also killed by French soldiers in 1957. Mr Macron, who has been facing a presidential election for 14 months now and knows how explosive the Algerian issue on the right of the political spectrum is, has insisted there will be no remorse or forgiveness. French Ambassador to Algeria Franois Gouyette said in an interview published this week that reconciliation must be achieved through a spirit of neither denial nor repentance.

Jean Castex, Mr Macrons’ prime minister, said last November that French self-immolation over the topic of colonization was unfortunate. He called for the country to take its history and find in it a source of pride. The 60th anniversary of the end of the war will be marked in March next year, a month before the first round of the presidential election. Mr Macron is determined to advance his quest for Franco-Algerian reconciliation before then, in part to abandon Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigrant challenge. A multi-year candidate, Mrs. Le Pen has worked hard to call for the center-right by removing some of its most extreme positions, such as leaving the European Union and the euro. Her Rally National party, the former National Front, used the grievances about Algeria’s loss to build its support after its founding nearly half a century ago. No crime, no cruelty committed by anyone during the Algerian War, can be justified or hidden, said Mr. Macron in his statement. They must be looked upon with courage and clarity, in the absolute respect of all those whose lives and destinies were destroyed.

