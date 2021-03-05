Saudi communications commission launches new initiative to support Kingdoms players





JEDDAH: Jeddah Health Affairs on Thursday launched a coronavirus vaccination program (COVID-19) for home health care patients. The program, which is supported by the Ministry of Health, is aimed at adult home health care patients and adults who share a residence with these patients.

The spokesman of the Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said on Thursday that the rate of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia continues to fluctuate and is being closely monitored.

He stressed the importance of adhering to preventive measures.

Saudi Arabia announced four more virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,514. The ministry reported 375 new cases, meaning 378,708 people contracted the disease. There are 2,581 active cases, with 503 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, 162 of the new cases were in Riyadh, 66 in Mecca, 61 in the Eastern Province and 14 in Madinah.

In addition, 336 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 369,613 recoveries.

Saudi Arabia has so far performed 13,829,692 PCR tests, with 47,118 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing centers or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those testing centers are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (make sure) clinics.

Taakad centers offer testing for those who show no symptoms or mild or believe they have come in contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice for those with viral symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell. and difficulty breathing. .

Appointments for each service can also be made through the Sehhaty Ministries app.

Al-Aly said health services continue across all centers and facilities. The Taakad Centers performed 7,602,845 swabs, while the Tetamman Clinics provided services to 2,046,344 people.

Health and medical consultations were also provided to 28,557,611 people through the 937 call center.

Saudis and migrants in the Kingdom continue to be vaccinated, with 1,093,468 people being inoculated at 405 centers, including vehicles.

Meanwhile, Kingdom Hospital has been approved as the first private specialist hospital to provide vaccination services against COVID-19. The hospital previously provided free vaccines during the national campaign.

A strategic partnership agreement was signed between the hospital and the ministry. The date for obtaining those eligible for vaccination is expected to be announced soon.

The Kingdom Hospital said beneficiaries will be admitted through the special gate of the VIP Center at the main headquarters located at the intersection of King Abdul Aziz Street with Al-Thumama Street. Medical staff will record vaccine beneficiaries and data in approved national electronic systems.

