US imposes tougher sanctions on Myanmar, calls on China to help end coup





Police in riot gear stormed a rally on March 3, 2021, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. STR | AFP | Getty Images The United States imposed trade sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar on Thursday, a day after security forces killed dozens of people on the deadliest day of violence since a coup ousted the country’s civilian leaders last month and sparked nationwide protests. . The Department of Commerce is imposing export controls on Myanmar’s Ministry of Defense and Home Affairs, as well as two military corporations closely linked to Myanmar Economic Corporation and Myanmar Economic Holding Limited. Myanmar is now also subject to trade restrictions on some sensitive items intended for military use. “Trade is considering possible additional measures as guaranteed by military actions,” the department warned in a press release Thursday afternoon. “The US government will continue to hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.” Security forces in Myanmar killed at least 38 protesters Wednesday, according to the United Nations. The violence is part of a campaign by the military to quell nationwide demonstrations calling for the release of civilian leaders who were ousted from power and arrested on February 1st. Myanmar nationals hold a candlelight vigil outside the United Nations in memory of anti-coup protesters who were killed in Myanmar on March 4, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. Lauren DeCicca | Getty Images News Getty Images Myanmar authorities have also targeted members of the press covering the protests. Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and five other members of the media were arrested and charged with violating public order law this week. State Department spokesman Ned Price called on the regime to exercise “maximum restraint” and warned the military that the U.S. would take further steps to hold it accountable for detaining journalists and cracking down on protesters. “This latest escalation in violence shows the fact that the Junta is completely disregarding their people,” Price told a news conference Thursday. “We will continue, as I said, to work with the international community to take meaningful action against those responsible, there will be additional action on the part of the United States,” Price said before Trade announced the new trade sanctions. Myanmar nationals hold a candlelight vigil outside the United Nations in memory of anti-coup protesters who were killed in Myanmar on March 4, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. Lauren DeCicca | Getty Images News Getty Images President Joe Biden issued executive orders last month imposing sanctions on military leaders who led the coup. The New York Federal Reserve blocked an attempt by the country’s military rulers to move $ 1 billion in funds days after they took power, according to a Reuters report. The State Department on Thursday again called on China to use its influence in Myanmar to help restore the country’s civilian government. U.S. and Chinese officials have spoken many times about the situation in Myanmar since the February 1 coup, Price said. “We have encouraged the Chinese to play a constructive role in using their influence in the Burmese military to bring this coup to an end,” Price said. China, which has close ties to Myanmar, blocked the United Nations Security Council last month from issuing a statement condemning the coup. Burmese activists have said they are determined to continue participating in pro-democracy protests despite violent repression. “We know we can always be shot and killed with live bullets, but it makes no sense to stay alive under the junta, so we choose this dangerous route to escape,” activist Maung Saungkha told Reuters.

