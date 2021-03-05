IOTW: China Probably Blames Power Outage in India 2020 As Cyber ​​Warfare Rises Globally





On February 28, a report published by US cybersecurity firm Recorded Future prompted India to make its announcement about a widespread hacker campaign against the country. Facts Last October, Mumbai, the financial capital of India, suffered a massive power outage that shut down thousands of businesses, dozens of trains and left millions without power. The power outage initially relied on “technical defects”. In an increasingly nationalistic country that is working to reduce its dependence on China’s supply chain and increase its attractiveness for international investment, power outages were not just a logistical nightmare – they were also embarrassing. Now, the interior minister, Anil Deshmukh, is releasing information about the outage and his possible connection to a wave of Trojan horse attacks and the transfer of power company data. Moreover, between June and October, 8 GB of data from China and other nation states were introduced into the servers of Indian energy companies. Blacklisted IP addresses also tried to break into the masses. Similar: At the main limit of fraud: Data, user and risk Four months before the outage, Chinese and Indian troops were involved in a close-up border clash that involved bats wrapped in barbed wire, stones and sticks. India reportedly lost 20 soldiers; China, four. The attack was the first to result in war mortality between countries in 45 years. The Recorded Future investigation linked China to power outages and theorizes that the attack on India’s infrastructure was a warning and revenge for the border clash. China denies the claim, saying, “It is highly irresponsible to accuse a certain party when there is not enough evidence around. “China is strongly opposed to such an irresponsible and malicious practice.” Lessons learned India is taking additional measures to keep threat actors out of its infrastructure including strengthening firewalls, blacklisting additional IP addresses and using antivirus software. Cyber-attacks are a new form of warfare, both psychologically and with physical consequences, and equalize the playing field for nations with weaker and smaller armies. Strategic side attacks are being traded between dueling nations. Recently, the Biden administration is preparing to retaliate against the Russian-led SolarWinds. Espionage campaigns act as an attempt for a tense peace. “What you have over me, I have over you, so let us both act responsibly.” Similar: The Future of Cyber ​​Security The concern, however, is that these cyber attacks are escalating into more malicious activities, as demonstrated by power outages in India. Cyber ​​interventions, whether as an act of standing or an act of war, are often successful because of a simple and pointless tactic. A tactic that, despite its simplicity, is frustratingly difficult to fix. Phishing Quick tips From high-ranking officials to call center employees, the data show that fraud is successful across the board. No government or private entity is safe. Until anti-phishing campaigns are successfully implemented, cyber security issues will escalate. Best practices include: Employee training: Teach employees the signs of fraud attempts. Encourage employees to visit the website that a suspicious email is imitating compared to clicking on the link provided. It is important to always use caution when opening an attachment or link, even if it appears to be from a trusted source. Phishers may think or do research on vendor partners and affiliates in an effort to appear to be a trusted source. Pen testing: Buying or hiring pen test services takes the guesswork out of how to check your employees for susceptibility to fraud. These tests are tailored to the size and type of business. They also include the most current phishing strategies and tactics. Even the most knowledgeable employee falls victim to phishing, so the tests provide both an overview of the company’s weaknesses and a reality check for those who fail. It also helps to test frequently in order to ensure employees stay diligent and stay on top of new fraud strategies. Read more: Incident of the Week







