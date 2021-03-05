Japan will extend the state of emergency in the Tokyo area until March 21





TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency to fight COVID-19 for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures by March 21, two weeks longer than originally planned, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday. . Photo Photo: Minister of Economy and Minister of Japan in charge of coronavirus response Yasutoshi Nishimura delivers his political speech at the opening of the plenary session of the Lower House in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS / Issei Kato Under the state of emergency, the government has demanded restaurants and bars close to 8 a.m. and stop serving alcohol an hour earlier. People are also required to stay home after 8pm if they have no compelling reason to leave. The prefectures of Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, which make up 30% of the country’s population, requested the extension after the scheduled March 7 deadline as new coronavirus cases had not fallen short of meeting targets. The government had an early morning meeting with councilors and they approved the extension, Nishimura, who is responsible for the coronavirus governments’ response, told reporters. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is scheduled to hold a press conference at 9:00 pm local time (1200 GMT) after the government formally decides the extension, according to his office. Fuji TV, quoting an unnamed government official, announced on Friday that another extension until the end of March could not be ruled out. The government is keen to curb the spread of the virus as preparations for the Tokyo Olympics grow by just 4-1 / 2 months until they start. Foreign athletes have been barred from entering Japan to train ahead of the Games during the state of emergency. It was not immediately clear whether the ban would remain in force during the extension to the Tokyo region while the order has already been lifted for the rest of the country. The current boundaries are narrower in scope than those set under an emergency last spring when non-core schools and businesses were largely closed. Still, the new case numbers are at a peak in early January, when the state of emergency went into effect. Tokyo reported 279 cases on Thursday, compared to a record high of 2,520 on January 7th Across the country, Japan has recorded about 433,000 cases and 8,050 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Chris Gallagher and Takashi Umekawa; Edited by Richard Pullin and Jacqueline Wong

