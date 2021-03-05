Earthquake in the Pacific launches tsunami, raising threats in New Zealand





The tsunami threat caused traffic jams and some chaos in New Zealand as people struggled to reach higher ground. Residents recorded videos of small waves in several locations, including Tokomaru Bay near Gisborne. In the afternoon, the National Emergency Management Agency said the threat had passed and people could return to their homes, although they should continue to avoid the beaches. One of the earliest earthquakes hit much closer to New Zealand and woke up many people as they felt a long, thunderous tremor. I hope everyone is fine there, wrote New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Facebook overnight. In the aftermath of the quake, New Zealand civil protection authorities told people in some coastal areas to go immediately to higher ground. They said a damaging tsunami was possible and the waves could reach up to 3 meters (10 feet). Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan told reporters that people had attended the counseling. They felt long or strong earthquakes and they knew how to grab the bag and head to the highlands, she said. I can only thank and acknowledge the tireless efforts of men and women up and down the coast who knew how to act, when to act, and what to do. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that the quake could trigger tsunami waves of up to 3 meters (10 feet) in Vanuatu and up to 1 meter (3 feet) in Fiji, French Polynesia and as far as Mexico and Peru. The 30-centimeter (1 foot) waves were measured by ocean meters in Vanuatu, New Zealand and islands outside Australia. The U.S. Geological Survey said the strongest quake was concentrated near the remote Kermadec Islands at a depth of 19 kilometers (12 miles). The agency said in a report that the quake occurred at the intersection of tectonic plates of the Pacific and Australia and eclipsed the largest earthquake previously recorded in the region, with a magnitude of 8.0 in 1976. He said the interaction between the plates creates one of the most seismically active regions in the world and has recorded 215 earthquakes there over magnitude 6.0 over the past century. Jennifer Eccles, an earthquake expert at the University of Auckland, said the quake was at the bottom of the scale for those involving only the Earths ocean crust. That’s as big as it gets, she said. She said most earthquakes larger than magnitude 8.0 tend to occur when part of the strongest continental crust is involved. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.4 magnitude quake was certainly a threshold that contributed to the largest quake, but that the first quake that struck closest to New Zealand was too far in time and distance to contribute directly. The first quake centered at a depth of 21 kilometers (13 miles) under the ocean about 174 kilometers (108 miles) northeast of the town of Gisborne. It was widely felt in New Zealand and residents in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch reported being shocked awake. In 2011, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its center. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

