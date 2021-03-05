A growing number of Canadians say Trudeau does a ‘bad job’ of delivering vaccines even when the pace is accelerating

Respondents living in Alberta were the most critical, with 71 percent saying Trudeau did a bad job. Atlantic Canada was the least critical, at 43 percent Photo by Brendan Miller / Postmedia

Content of the article OTTAWA A growing number of Canadians believe the Trudeau government has thwarted its efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public in a timely manner, according to a new survey. poll by Maru Public Opinion, commissioned by National Post Office, found 57 per cent of respondents agree with the statement Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far done a bad job of distributing vaccines in the provinces, a 14 per cent increase since the same question was asked in the first week of January. At the same time, 60 percent of respondents said the provinces are doing a good job of administering vaccines, five percent in the same period. The poll results come amid growing public impatience with the federal governments’ vaccination campaign, which has been hampered by temporary supply shortages and delivery delays. Federal efforts however have begun to show signs of returning to initial targets in recent days, with public health officials now hinting that vaccines could be administered much better than governments at the end of the September deadline.

Content of the article Even so, Canada’s unfavorable ranking in vaccine administration compared to other countries could have a prolonged effect on public perception of the Trudeau government, especially if new delays emerge, said John Wright, executive vice president of Maru Public Opinion. This in turn could have a weight if Parliamentarians cause elections this spring. “If they are looking at the June election, which seems to be speculation, then I would be concerned about that, because the question of voting is not about vaccines but about competencies,” Wright said. However, public opinion can always turn back if the Liberals meet or exceed their current goals, he said. I think this may come back, but it may take another month or so. Trudeau ‘very’ optimistic ‘vaccine spread could accelerate and move closer to US goals Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Edited for Canada, Issued in U.S. Regulatory Records Maru surveyed 1,515 randomly selected Canadians on March 1 and 2; the survey has an error margin plus or minus 2.5 percent, 19 times out of 20. Respondents living in Alberta were the most critical of the federal government, with 71 percent saying Trudeau did a bad job, up from 52 percent in January. The next most critical provinces were Manitoba and Saskatchewan (66 percent), Ontario (61 percent) and Quebec (52 percent). Atlantic Canada was the least critical, with 43 percent saying Ottawa had done a bad job, up from 27 percent two months ago. Atlantic Canada also saw a drop in people believing Ottawa had done a good job, from 73 percent to 57 percent.

Content of the article Also in the study, 62 percent of respondents said they would get a vaccine right away, up from 55 percent in January and 36 percent in December. The number of respondents who said they would not be vaccinated fell from 16 percent in December to 10 percent in March. It just shows the appetite, Wright said. Weve got a population now that is confident this vaccine will work and they want it. And when you see that demand is escalating among the public and you have no supply, this is where the issue of competence will surely be resolved. Schedule for the use of Canada vaccines remains very uncertain. Ottawa has contracts with seven vaccine manufacturers internationally, but has yet to approve several manufacturers, including Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. The federal government last weekend approved the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine, providing a major boost to incoming orders as Moderna and Pfizer both delayed deliveries to Canada earlier this year. Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief health officer at Canada Public Health Agency, said it now looks plausible that the federal government could meet its target of administering two doses of vaccine to all Canadians by the end of September. Trudeau’s government has stood by the date in September, seen by many as a generous timeline so that Ottawa could easily meet it. If you look at it, timelines would shift and we would be able to cover, you know, the vast majority of the Canadian population in some kind of advanced timeline, or by raising it by a few weeks, Njoo said in a conference call with the media on Thursday. Email: [email protected] | Tweet: jesse_snyder

