A growing number of Canadians say Trudeau does a ‘bad job’ of delivering vaccines even when the pace is accelerating

Respondents living in Alberta were the most critical, with 71 percent saying Trudeau did a bad job. Atlantic Canada was the least critical, at 43 percent
Article author:
Jesse Snyder
Date of publication:
05 March 202149 minutes ago3 minutes reading29 Comments
Content of the article
OTTAWA A growing number of Canadians believe the Trudeau government has thwarted its efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public in a timely manner, according to a new survey.
poll by Maru Public Opinion, commissioned by National Post Office, found 57 per cent of respondents agree with the statement Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far done a bad job of distributing vaccines in the provinces, a 14 per cent increase since the same question was asked in the first week of January. At the same time, 60 percent of respondents said the provinces are doing a good job of administering vaccines, five percent in the same period.
The poll results come amid growing public impatience with the federal governments’ vaccination campaign, which has been hampered by temporary supply shortages and delivery delays. Federal efforts however have begun to show signs of returning to initial targets in recent days, with public health officials now hinting that vaccines could be administered much better than governments at the end of the September deadline.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Even so, Canada’s unfavorable ranking in vaccine administration compared to other countries could have a prolonged effect on public perception of the Trudeau government, especially if new delays emerge, said John Wright, executive vice president of Maru Public Opinion. This in turn could have a weight if Parliamentarians cause elections this spring.
“If they are looking at the June election, which seems to be speculation, then I would be concerned about that, because the question of voting is not about vaccines but about competencies,” Wright said.
However, public opinion can always turn back if the Liberals meet or exceed their current goals, he said.
I think this may come back, but it may take another month or so.
Trudeau ‘very’ optimistic ‘vaccine spread could accelerate and move closer to US goals
Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Edited for Canada, Issued in U.S. Regulatory Records
Maru surveyed 1,515 randomly selected Canadians on March 1 and 2; the survey has an error margin plus or minus 2.5 percent, 19 times out of 20.
Respondents living in Alberta were the most critical of the federal government, with 71 percent saying Trudeau did a bad job, up from 52 percent in January. The next most critical provinces were Manitoba and Saskatchewan (66 percent), Ontario (61 percent) and Quebec (52 percent).
Atlantic Canada was the least critical, with 43 percent saying Ottawa had done a bad job, up from 27 percent two months ago. Atlantic Canada also saw a drop in people believing Ottawa had done a good job, from 73 percent to 57 percent.
proclamation
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Also in the study, 62 percent of respondents said they would get a vaccine right away, up from 55 percent in January and 36 percent in December. The number of respondents who said they would not be vaccinated fell from 16 percent in December to 10 percent in March.
It just shows the appetite, Wright said. Weve got a population now that is confident this vaccine will work and they want it. And when you see that demand is escalating among the public and you have no supply, this is where the issue of competence will surely be resolved.
Schedule for the use of Canada vaccines remains very uncertain. Ottawa has contracts with seven vaccine manufacturers internationally, but has yet to approve several manufacturers, including Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. The federal government last weekend approved the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine, providing a major boost to incoming orders as Moderna and Pfizer both delayed deliveries to Canada earlier this year.
Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief health officer at Canada Public Health Agency, said it now looks plausible that the federal government could meet its target of administering two doses of vaccine to all Canadians by the end of September. Trudeau’s government has stood by the date in September, seen by many as a generous timeline so that Ottawa could easily meet it.
If you look at it, timelines would shift and we would be able to cover, you know, the vast majority of the Canadian population in some kind of advanced timeline, or by raising it by a few weeks, Njoo said in a conference call with the media on Thursday.
Sign up to receive top daily stories from the National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking on the subscribe button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thanks for registering!
A welcome email is on its way. If you do not see it, please check your trash file.
The next edition of the Posted Newsletter will soon be in your inbox.
We encountered a problem registering you. Please try again
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos