HC blames state for delay in appointing public prosecutors





Hyderabad: The Telangana Supreme Court on Thursday noted that the government should be held accountable for delays in the delivery of justice to the state criminal courts. Citing information that only 212 public prosecutors (PPs) were assigned to the 570 criminal courts in the state, the court asked how fast justice was possible. A division bench composed of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy expressed serious concern about the unfair delay in appointing the PPs and called for immediate action to fill the posts. Stoli also urged the government to ensure that the post of director of prosecutions is filled by the government and a compliance report for this purpose is submitted to the court by 1 April. Stoli said he was not impressed by the remarks made by the government spokesman for the home department, Srikanth Reddy, on the appointment of PPs. He had informed the court that the government had taken the initiative in appointing 212 public prosecutors against the 414 vacancies. “Attorney General BS Prasad had held detailed discussions with the interior secretary and other officials, due to which the appointments have materialized and efforts are being made to fill vacancies,” Srikanth Reddy had said. Reacting to this, Chief Justice Hima Kohli expressed surprise that six months were not “enough” for the government to complete the PP appointment process. The last such order was issued in September 2020 and now the government went before the court and asked for more time to make new appointments. “Such an unjust delay will deprive the needy of justice as public prosecutors formed the backbone of the criminal justice system and the entire adjudication of criminal cases depended on the assistance provided by PPs in court. Failure to appoint PPs delays justice. How long will the discussions last? We want results, not meetings, ”CJ made clear. Dissatisfied with the government spokesman’s claim that 212 public prosecutors have been appointed so far and only 200 posts remain to be filled, CJ Kohli noted that 50 per cent of the vacancies left vacant was no small matter . This meant a public prosecutor running two courts. “There are 570 criminal courts in Telangana,” the CJ noted, noting that the current situation has delayed trials and justice is also being delayed. The court instructed the government to provide infrastructure such as laptops and proper training for public prosecutors on how prosecutions are conducted and the investigation process is moved forward when they are appointed. …

