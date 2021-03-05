International
Security Intelligence Service Spies Help Police Investigate Terror Threat in Christchurch
The Security Intelligence Service says it cannot monitor the millions of pages of posts made online each day, while confirming that its spies had a hand in stopping a terror threat made against two mosques in Christchurch.
Told the Minister of Intelligence Agencies Andrew Little stuff the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) was involved and he defended the agencies against the suggestion that cyber threats had been lost as he was a member of the public who left information to the police.
Police arrested a 27-year-old man after carrying out armed attacks on two Christchurch properties Thursday night. The man was charged with threatening to kill and was given name typing by Christchurch District Court on Friday morning.
The man allegedly made a series of online posts threatening to use car bombs to kill people at Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque) and Linwood Islamic Center on March 15, the second anniversary of the mosque massacre
READ MORE:
* The threat of attack on the Christchurch Mosque gave the name suppression during the court appearance
* The man who wrote hate speech outside the mosque spoken by the police
* Unprepared: How spies and police completely lost the terrorist
Police have confirmed that a member of the public informed them of the messages about the anonymous online messaging board 4chan, known to be a center for right-wing extremism.
On Friday afternoon, Little said he had no information on the arrested man and could not say if there was a constant threat.
I can not talk about any specific threats identified, but we know that the threat of extreme violent expression, white supremacist and white identity, among other threats, are threats in New Zealand and they are considered in the type of day to daily monitor our threat.
He was also reluctant to say whether the SIS was aware of the threat before the public announcement, but said he was pleased the agencies were at the forefront of the threats.
For those who say, ‘This only happened because of a member of the public’: Keep in mind that intelligence agencies operate under a legal framework that requires them to have legal authority mandated to act.
They do not monitor every citizen and resident of New Zealand. They do not monitor the internet as it appears in New Zealand. They do not monitor every website or social media account available in New Zealand.
They are addicted to lead. Our intelligence agencies operate according to instructions. Regardless of how they obtained the information from the police, SHISH assisted the police and this assistance, together with the police action, is what led to the apprehension of a person who is now before the courts.
Pak said there were thousands of pages on the internet where violent, right-wing extremism could be found not just on 4 pages.
Not only that, there are gaming platforms that are also a place for conversations about white, right-wing extremism.
An SIS spokesman said the agency could not do its job without information from the public.
This is exactly what happened in this case … We are aware that this issue is now before the court, so we are limited to any comments we can make regarding this specific issue.
The agency could not disclose details of specific areas of operational focus as doing so could help people we are concerned about concealing their activities, the spokesman said in a statement.
However we can say that neither NZSIS nor any other government agency can monitor the millions of pages of posts made online every day, often in closed groups.
Little said he could not confirm whether the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) also assisted in the investigation.
The GCSB performs signal intelligence, including electronic monitoring, while the SIS performs human intelligence, or collects information from humans.
The level of national terrorism threat remained average, which meant that a terrorist attack was possible and could well have happened.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]