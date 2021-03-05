Two sessions: China sets GDP target of more than 6% in 2021, says Premier Li Keqiang





Premier Li Keqiang on Friday announced that China would target growth of more than 6% in the world’s second largest economy.

As China emerged from the global downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic on a safer basis than any other major economy, it still grew by only 2.3% in 2020.

The new goal is more than what China needs to accomplish to get back on track with President Xi Jinping’s long-term goal for the economy. To achieve Xi’s plans to double GDP by 2035, China will need to grow slightly less than 5% this year, with similar growth over the next decade or so.

Li’s remarks came during China’s “Two Sessions” meeting, the country’s largest political gathering. Previously, there had been intense debate in the country over the return of a GDP target, which he abandoned last year for the first time in decades when the coronavirus was taken.

“In setting this target, we have considered the recovery of economic activity,” Li said Friday, adding that the goal would “help support healthy economic growth.” Several experts including Yang Weimin, the former secretary general of the National Development and Reform Commission, have encouraged such guidance, saying China should set standards to keep up its pace. But others have yet to be cautious about returning GDP targets yet. Ma Jun, a policymaker at the People’s Bank of China, said earlier this year that goals that are too ambitious could encourage local governments to borrow heavily, increasing the risk of “hidden” debt accumulation. A balanced recovery China spent hundreds of billions of dollars last year on programs to stimulate economic activity, including major infrastructure projects and gifts of money to its citizens. This amount of spending is not going into 2021. Li said Friday that China has set its deficit-to-GDP ratio for the year at about 3.2%, slightly lower than last year, “in view of effective Covid-19 control and gradual economic recovery.” Like other countries, China needs to figure out how to balance a need for at least some additional stimulus as the recovery continues with an increasing debt burden. After all, China’s growth rate last year was still China’s slowest in decades. And there are some weaknesses in the economy: Retail sales have stalled, for example, suggesting that people are still wary of spending money as the country struggles to completely eradicate Covid-19 explosions. An ambitious vaccine program is part of the equation, as China tries to inoculate 1.4 billion people living there. So far, only about 3.5% of the population has been vaccinated, although it is planned to reach 40% by the end of June Chinese leaders had also previously vowed that there would be no dramatic changes in economic policy this year. In a statement issued in December by the state Xinhua News Agency , top policymakers said they would “keep the necessary support for the economy” and make “no going back [economic] politics “. “We are facing a paradox,” Ma, the central bank policymaker, said during an economic conference in January. “We need to shift our monetary policy, but it cannot be too fast.” However, there are some areas where Beijing is likely to tighten its wires. Earlier this week, Guo Shuqing, the Communist Party chief at the central bank, told reporters that the country’s property sector could be in a bubble. Regulators have already issued rules aimed at restricting lending to the sector and may announce more in the coming days and weeks. Other challenges Guo also warned that bad loans could continue to pose risks to the financial system, which could slow the pace of recovery. A host of large state-owned firms have declared bankruptcy or non-payment of loans in the past year a troubling trend for a sector that Xi has sought to strengthen as a major driver of economic activity and innovation. Defaults from state-owned firms rose to $ 15.5 billion in 2020, up 220% from a year earlier, according to the latest estimates from Jinan-based Zhongtai Securities. China also has other challenges. The country is also trying to strengthen its economy as it works toward other priorities, including the desire to remove its support in the United States for key technology even though some of its efforts have been thwarted by U.S. restrictions on companies. Chinese, such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation And yet it has not explained in detail its plans to become carbon neutral by 2060, a lofty goal given that China uses more coal than the rest of the world combined. – Steven Jiang contributed to this report.

