Obstacles remain for our future COVID-19, but it is on the horizon

But what will it take to move on to releasing COVID-zero, our openness to the world? Loading The key question is whether Australia and other countries in our region can achieve a high level of population immunity through vaccination by the end of 2021. The immediate (and appropriate) plan with the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines is to protect people more susceptible to serious illness. The decision by Italy to block the export of 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine does not significantly affect the Australias program as it represents only 0.2 percent of the total doses we have ordered. It highlights the wisdom of guaranteeing supply by committing to producing 50 million doses of AstraZeneca instead. However, the current plan will not lead to immunity at the population level. Once Novavax is approved, and vaccines approved for use in children, it is likely that the national strategy will be substantially modified to accelerate the chances of achieving immunity in Australia’s population by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

But confusing elements remain that are possible accelerations. Importantly, there are still questions about how well they prevent the transmission of vaccines, how effective vaccines against new variants will be, and how long immunity will last. Perhaps the most important variable is that of vaccine rejection. Mind communication will be key to calming the concerns of different groups, including culturally and linguistically diverse communities and women. In the latter Essential Survey, only 34 percent of women definitely intended to be vaccinated compared to 51 percent of men. There are many instigators of public concern, including the confusion fueled by the well-intentioned public discourse on vaccine science, also, of course, as the clear disinformation campaign fostered by social media by the anti-vax movement. Strong responses to all vaccine reluctance promoters will be essential. It was encouraging in recent days to see the federal government form a specific myth-vaccination team to deal with this face to face. Australia’s defense is not enough for the full release of COVID-zero. We need to support vaccination programs everywhere, but especially in our neighborhood. COVID-19 on our doorstep is not only bad for those countries but a significant ongoing threat to Australia. The Australian Government has already made generous contributions to COVAX global access to vaccination program and is providing support for logistics and cold chain refrigeration and refrigeration during transportation, storage and distribution in a number of neighboring countries. The main concern now is not the Australian attitude towards this problem, but that of the time. As it stands, there is an unacceptable two-year delay in vaccinating poor countries.

Loading Throughout 2021, and possibly by 2022, preventative measures such as wearing masks, physical distancing, and hand hygiene will still be needed. Australia developed one of the world’s most effective HIV strategies based on community engagement, appropriate cultural messages and harm minimization. These lessons can be applied to maintain the behavior that protects us from COVID-19 as we await the impact of vaccines. For Australia, although we will still have zero brakes, 2021 promises to be extremely better than 2020. And with a little luck, good planning and bold policy action, a year from now should feel a lot more like the world we recall pre-COVID. Michael Toole is a medical epidemiologist with the Burnet Institute, of which Brendan Crabb is chief executive. The Institute is an independent non-profit organization that links medical research with practical action.