Telangana HC blames field staff for illegal buildings in the city

Hyderabad: Considering the role of low-level GHMC city planning’s officials for the first time in rampant illegal construction in the city, the Telangana Supreme Court warned Thursday that heads will roll to the top teams to field level staff if any delinquency is observed among staff in curbing unauthorized construction.

A division bench composed of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy made it clear that the Supreme Court will monitor all disobedient officers who are turning a blind eye to the rampant illegal and unauthorized constructions that occur just below their nose.

Chief Justice Kohli told GHMC staff that the bells are ringing loudly, and the wrong officials should get ready to go off if they continue with the same style of work. “If they do not take the thread even now, they will face the consequences,” the CJ said.

The bench decided that town planning officials at all levels were cooperating with the builders of the illegal constructions, and so they were ignoring the violations.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy, during the arguments, informed Court President Kohli of the facts on the ground, saying, “Officials, on the one hand, are threatening people running into illegal constructions that their constructions will be demolished; and on the other, they were show them the way to go to the lower courts and get a residence.After getting the residence, they would finish the construction.Later, the builders would apply for the BRS and fix their constructions.They never present “The demand for free standing against the protection given to violators. This practice is continuing.”

Justice Reddy explained to the CJ that the field staff at GHMC do not appear on stage although their role is essential in preventing persons from using illegal construction. On the contrary, on the negative side, they warn offenders when the inspection will take place and who complain about the ongoing illegal construction. “These people are so important that they, too, must be held accountable,” Justice Reddy told the Chief Justice.

Taking note, Justice Kohli asked the GHMC vigilance department and asked if the GHMC ever took action against the staff and tried to prosecute the offenders or any criminal action had been initiated. The CJ requested the details.

Stressing that money should ultimately stop at the table of senior officers, CJ said delegating authority does not mean repealing authority, and she instructed district commissioners to submit their affidavits in a concise form. with all the information.

The guidelines are for the six district commissioners at GHMC, responsible for 30 counties and 150 pavilions, to submit their individual swearing-in statements, regularly giving details of how many illegal constructions they had identified under their jurisdiction by the end of 2019.

They should indicate the number of violation cases they recorded in each district and how many illegal constructions were destroyed and the number and details of the prosecution initiated in those counties. They should also indicate how many persons approached the courts and took a stand on demolition orders and what steps officials took to release such standing orders. The court instructed them to submit their affidavits by giving these details in a form presented on the board.

The court also instructed the municipal commissioner of Peddamberpet commune in Ranga Reddy district to present the details of that commune.

These instructions were issued by the division bench in a petition filed by a Gottimukula Nageshwar Rao asking for a prayer not to destroy the unauthorized structure he had erected in a house in the Kukatpally mandala. The court has converted the petition into PIL.

The data must be submitted to the court within four weeks and the next hearing was scheduled for April 15.

