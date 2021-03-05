Over 50 percent Hyderabadis had COVID-19; city ​​entry towards herd immunity- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: More than half of a Croatian population in Hyderabad may have been infected with Covid-19 and developed antibodies against the dreaded disease. A seroprevalence study conducted in the city, for which blood samples were collected from 9,000 people, revealed the presence of antibodies against the new Coronavirus among 54 percent of the participants, indicating pre-exposure to the virus. 9,000 people were selected from 30 of the 150 divisions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), representing all areas of the civilian body. From each of the 30 pavilions, 300 people over the age of 10 were selected. The seroprevalence study was a joint effort between the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), the National Food Institute (NIN) and Bharat Biotech, the results of which were announced on Thursday. CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra said the high prevalence of antibodies suggests that Hyderabad may be moving slowly towards herd immunity, which will be accelerated with continued vaccination. He stressed the need for people to continue to follow infection prevention measures such as wearing a mask and also vaccination, amid the threat of new variants of the coronavirus. According to a press release on the study findings from the CCMB, while most wards showed the same same range of antibody seroprevalence, between 50 percent and 60 percent, some wards showed up to 70 percent. Some others had a spread of 30 percent. The prevalence of antibodies was slightly higher in women (56 percent) than men (53 percent). 54% of people have antibodies: The study A seroprevalence study found that the prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies was the same, about 54%, between individuals who had suffered obvious symptoms and those who were asymptomatic. 90%, who tested positive, were found to have antibodies when the study was conducted in January Marginally higher prevalence in women According to the CCMB findings, while most wards showed a uniform uniform range of antibody predominance, between 50% and 60%, some wards showed up to 70 percent. Some others had a prevalence of 30%. The prevalence of antibodies was slightly higher in women (56%)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos