Japan will extend the virus urgency for 2 weeks for the Tokyo area





Nishimura said the government has received prior approval from experts to extend the emergency until March 21 for Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will formally announce the plan Friday night following parliamentary approval. Nishimura said medical systems in the region are still overloaded with COVID-19 patients and more hospital beds need to be vacated. Suga declared a one-month emergency on January 7 for Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba which was later extended to March 7. An emergency that was implemented in other urban prefectures was lifted last week, underscoring governments’ willingness to allow businesses to return to normalcy as soon as possible. The state of emergency, which is a non-binding requirement, focuses on looking for restaurants, bars and other businesses to close voluntarily at 8pm Japan has never had a mandatory blockage, but has managed to keep infections relatively low with social distance and such voluntary measures. Suga asked for understanding for a two-week extension that he said would be the last. I will do everything we can to prevent a recurrence of infections and another state of emergency, Suga said at a Parliament session. Experts were divided over whether two weeks would be enough to take control of the infections, as concerns are growing ahead of the spring cherry blossom season, when many people go out and celebrate. Controlling the spread of the virus, along with progress on vaccination, is considered essential for Japan as Tokyo will host the Olympic Games, delayed by a year due to the virus, starting July 23. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and heads of neighboring prefectures have raised concerns that lifting the emergency this weekend could trigger a swift recurrence of infections. She raised concerns about the increased activity of peoples and crowds already forming in the entertainment and business areas of central Tokyo ahead of the cherry blossom season. Dr. Shigeru Omi, a former regional director of the World Health Organization and head of the COVID-19 workforce, said Friday that the Tokyo region is in the throes of a revival and urged authorities to establish a strong system to prevent a reaction. New daily cases in Tokyo have dropped significantly since reaching a peak at around 2,000 in early January, but the decline has slowed recently. Tokyo on Thursday reported 278 new cases, just below the 316 from the previous day, raising its total to 112,624. Nationwide, Japan reported more than 436,000 cases and about 8,000 deaths as of Thursday. Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos