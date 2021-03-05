Govt extends support for bandit state against privatization of Vizag steel plant – New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: The government has extended its solidarity to the call of the state gang given by the Vizag Parirakshana Steel Plant Committee on Friday against the move of the Center to privatize the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Announcing the State government decision, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Thursday said the steel plant was set up in Visakhapatnam after a prolonged agitation in which more than 30 people had given their lives. “VSP should remain a public asset and should not be privatized. “Our YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting alternative measures to support the steel plant,” Nani said, adding that the Center should take into account the feelings of Andhra people and give up its move to privatize VSP. Underlining the need for PSU, he said, “In the AP, APSRTC joined the government despite a huge financial burden. This was done in view of the needs of the general public. “” Nani, who also holds the Transport portfolio, said APSRTC bus services will be suspended until 1am due to the gang. The APSRTC bus team will show black badges when services resume as a sign of protest against the privatization of the VSP, he said. TDP AP chief K Atchannaidu said the party would support the gang and called on party cadres to make it a success. With the exception of BJP, all other major political parties have given their support. Vizag Parirakshana Steel Factory Committee Chairman Jaggu Naidu called on people to make a gang against the privatization of VSP a success. He claimed that educational institutions, hotels, cinemas and shopping malls have extended their total support for the gang call. The Visakha Vehicle Workers Union and the AP Truck Owners Association will also attend. What will be affected APSRTC to suspend its bus services until 1 p.m.

Vehicles and trucks not to be connected

Business centers stay closed

Educational institutions to remain closed

