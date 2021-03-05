CGTN decides to return to European screens, but French regulator warns of future behavior

After being removed from British airwaves over its Communist Party ownership and a licensing dispute, Chinese broadcaster CGTN has been approved to broadcast its English-language program outside France.

But French regulators issued what industry observers describe as an extremely harsh statement about the rules under which the CGTN will be governed.

In line with its missions, the CSA will be particularly vigilant to ensure that the CGTN ensures compliance with these legal requirements, the statement from the Audiovisual Superior Council said.

Get the latest knowledge and analysis from us Global Impact Newsletter on great stories originating from China.

Just because they have moved and are able to come back again [European satellite operator] Eutelsat does not necessarily mean that they are not subject to intense scrutiny by the French regulator, said Rupert Earle, a media law partner at London-based firm Bates Wells.

The regulator issued an automatic decision that, with Britain leaving the European Union, the CGTN’s application to be governed under French law was technically legal.

Due to Brexit, on the one hand, and the revocation of the license granted to this channel by [British regulator] On the other hand, ofcom under British law, CGTN officials approached the CSA to confirm that this service now came under the jurisdiction of France, under European law. The CSA confirmed this interpretation, said a statement from the French regulator.

Even before it was banned by Britain, CGTN had been irradiated in European homes via French-owned Eutelsat satellites since 2016, an adjustment that will now continue, but will be regulated under French law.

Theoretically, this would mean that British viewers could still tune in to the CGTN program, but industry observers said that given the broad decision against the network made by the Britains Office of Communications (Ofcom), it is unlikely that any from major carriers, such as Sky, Virgin or Freeview, will be allowed to broadcast it.

The story goes on

I believe every household will need to be able to tune their satellite box to that channel themselves, which would require a great deal of effort, said Gill Hind, director of television at research firm Enders Analysis.

However, it represents a historic decision for the French media regulator. This is the first time a network that has been expelled from another country has been given permission to broadcast in France, said Thierry Vallat, an independent media lawyer in Paris.

This is a new era for the CGTN, they are now under French regulation, Vallat said, adding that French regulators will look for breach of standards after lobbying by activists throughout the review process.

The CSA statement warned that the CGTN was subject to legislation that prohibits incitement to hatred and violence and guarantees respect for human dignity as well as the honesty, independence and pluralism of information.

Serious violations of some of these principles have already led CSA to point out Eutelsat to stop broadcasting non-European channels, read the CSAs statement, which analysts said was more pronounced than usual, reflecting controversy over the presence of CGTN in Europe.

CGTN was also removed from German screens after its authority to broadcast there was approved as part of a license-sharing initiative with Ofcom. Now, with the CSA giving her permission to broadcast again, she is expected to resume broadcasting in Germany.

Ofcoms’ decision came after an investigation revealed that Star China Media Limited (SCML), the registered licensee, had no involvement in CGTN decision-making, or the day-to-day running of the channel. The network then tried to pass the license to a separate entity called China Global Television Network Corporation (CGTNC).

Ofcom said the CGTNC was disqualified from holding a license after being controlled by a body which is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. In a statement, Ofcom said license holders could not be controlled by political bodies.

In France, however, there are no restrictions on political parties running broadcasting networks, Vallat said. But there is a historical record of licensing by broadcasters violating its rules.

In 2004, for example, the Lebanese channel Al Manar was removed from the air after violating countries’ hate laws and repeatedly broadcast anti-Semitic statements.

CGTN has been accused of violating a number of broadcasting rules while operating outside London, where its European headquarters are located. In 2020, Ofcom discovered that it failed to maintain proper impartiality in its coverage of the Hong Kong protests, and also found a serious violation of our rules of justice and privacy.

The regulator has continued to investigate the alleged violations and is expected to announce the trial soon, with other issues also pending.

CGTN did not answer questions about its future European broadcasting plans.

Peter Dahlin, director of the Defense Guard, a group that had campaigned against the granting of a CGTN license in France, said he was confident the French regulator would work to ensure impartial broadcasting on the state network.

We do not want to remove them from the air. “We just want them to be punished for broadcasting anything that goes against the rules,” Dahlin said.

CGTN is operated by China Central Television (CCTV) under the Publicity Department of the Chinese Communist Party. The network broadcasts in more than 100 countries.

More from the South China Morning Post:

This article CGTN decides to return to European screens, but French regulator warns of future behavior first appeared in South China Morning Post

For the latest news from South China Morning Post download our mobile application. Copyright 2021.