China uses global COVID-19 vaccine exports to the US

The Biden administration says it is determined to strategically oppose China on the global stage, but Beijing has already captured public relations in the soft power struggle to gain friends and influence through the strategic deployment of COVID-19 vaccines in countries In need.

Amid historic complaints that the world’s richest nations are amassing precious stocks, China has attracted international attention by promising nearly half a billion doses of vaccine in more than 45 countries, with Russia and India also competing in disputes to send doses to it. all the world.

The competition is hitting close to home. Across the southern U.S. border, Mexico has received deliveries of Chinese and Russian vaccines to help fight the pandemic.

Doubts about the efficacy of Chinese-made vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm are flooding among some scientists, who argue that the Biden administration is wise to avoid sending vaccines made to the US somewhere before the US can collect enough doses for its residents. saj. But others say the administration is asleep on the key as Beijing uses the pandemic to mark a Cold War-style propaganda victory over the West.

“We are clearly losing messages and optics at the moment,” said Dr. Krishna Udayakumar, founding director of Duke Global Health Innovation Center at Duke University. “Now, if you are in Peru or Mexico, where do you get the vaccines?” There are US is from China or Russia. ”

“I think countries will have long memories of who helped them in a time of crisis,” he said. With all the rhetoric about “reaffirming US commitment” worldwide, the Biden administration is “missing a moment of opportunity to reconfirm US leadership in the global arena” through the distribution of vaccines.

The Associated Press reported this week that Chinese vaccines have been shipped to more than 25 countries, with shots fired at 11 others, while only a small flock of wealthy nations has managed to get the most costly, US-produced photos Pfizer and Moderna.

With only four of China’s many vaccine manufacturers able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year, the news agency reported, a large portion of the world’s population will end up inoculated not with Western fancy vaccines that boast levels of title capture efficiency, but with China’s lesser-known Shots.

India, which is producing two vaccines, began donating doses to a number of neighboring countries in January, while Russia has given doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to more than a dozen nations. Sputnik V is registered or approved for emergency use in more than 40 countries around the world and Russian ambassadors to countries such as Iran and Bolivia have made it a point to publish a lot when the Sputnik V vaccine arrives for locals.

Chinese officials publicly deny they are conducting a vaccine diplomacy contest. They describe the vaccine as a “global public good”. Chinese experts have also denied links between the distribution of vaccines and any attempt by China’s communist regime to ruin its global image after facing widespread criticism for handling the first outbreaks of the virus in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

But some cannot resist comparing what they say has been China’s generosity to American greed.

“As of the end of February, China has provided vaccine assistance to 69 countries and two international organizations,” wrote Wang Wenwen, a state-controlled Global Times editor, on Thursday. “It has also exported its vaccine to 28 countries.

“Meanwhile,” he added, “the US is living in its self-constructed wall of unilateralism and the extended ‘America First’ mentality.

Focused on home

Biden administration officials have dismissed questions about the postponement of China’s COVID-19 diplomacy, stressing that their focus at the moment is on vaccinating Americans.

When asked this week if the administration is considering sharing part of its U.S. vaccine supply with Mexico, White House spokesman Jen Psaki responded with a flat “no.”

Once the American population cares, she said, “we are happy to discuss the next steps.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also sidestepped questions about whether the White House fears it is giving its leadership to China, even when the administration poses Beijing as the main threat to the United States.

“I think as the months go by and as we vaccinate our people and make sure every American is protected, we will also be committed to helping the world get vaccinated,” Mr Blinken told PBS ‘Newshour. “Because at the end of the day, we will not be completely safe until the world is vaccinated, not just Americans.”

He said the US “is contributing billions of dollars to creating greater access to vaccines”.

Indeed, the Biden administration made many efforts in mid-February to highlight the decision to give about $ 4 billion to COVAX, the international effort orchestrated by the World Health Organization to strengthen the purchase and distribution of COVID vaccines. 19 in poor countries.

Officials drafted the engagement as a stark contrast to the Trump administration, which canceled both the WHO and the multinational COVAX effort. But even the $ 4 billion now authorized by Mr. Biden has attached the strings.

The president told a virtual Group of Seven meeting last month that Washington would give half in advance, with the rest of the contingent in the other G-7 nations making their promises.

The U.S. record for supporting global vaccine efforts has drawn mixed reactions from experts.

“I believe in a modest form of vaccine nationalism,” said Arthur Caplan, a professor of medical ethics at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. The Biden administration, he said, was wise to vaccinate key segments of the American population such as health care workers first, even when there may be a diplomatic advantage over sharing doses with other nations in need.

“You have to take care of the most needy people in your country first,” he said. “If you are not in control of what is happening in your country, it is difficult to help others. Si Think of it as a plane mask rule: Put on your mask before helping others. ”

Mr Caplan said much of what China, Russia and India have done so far goes into “tokenism” because the total number of doses shared is not enough to dramatically undermine global COVID-19 rates.

“I do not think the Chinese are giving enough to make a big difference and we do not even know that their vaccines work so well,” he said. “I’m not too worried that we’re getting overwhelmed or somehow sleeping on the international security switch.”

He added, “I think these are small chess moves that will not have a long-term impact on foreign policy because it is very little in the way of aid and it is very obvious in terms of trying to seek favor. big aid will be here soon, say four or five months, when we have a lot of vaccines around and you can really make a serious delivery. “

A push to prepare

But others say the US needs to do more now.

“As Americans get vaccinated, we need to do more to vaccinate others,” said Patrick Cronin, chair of Asia-Pacific security at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

While Mr Cronin told The Times that “President Biden’s $ 4 billion commitment to the global vaccine fund is a demonstration of US leadership,” he stressed that “more needs to be done” and suggested that a the “boldest” move could be for the United States to “revoke the patent on vaccine formulas.”

Others say the patent issue is contagious because few nations have the scientific expertise to quickly replicate vaccines themselves.

Meanwhile, there are signs that the Biden administration is exploring a joint vaccine distribution plan in Asia with allies Japan, India and Australia – Quad member nations, an informal alliance that US officials have increasingly sought to promote. as one against China.

Biden administration Indo-Pacific policy coordinator Kurt Campbell has led the effort, according to the Financial Times, which reported this week that Mr Campbell has held several meetings with ambassadors from Quad.

The White House declined to comment on the details of the behind-the-scenes effort, though a spokesman told The Times on Thursday that “global vaccine expansion, production and distribution” are “issues the United States is regularly discussing with allies and partners. like Australia, India and Japan. ”

Dr. Duke Udayakumar, meanwhile, said relying on “existing platforms like Quad would make sense as part of the overall strategy, but does not address the needs and efforts of vaccine diplomacy in Africa and Latin America”.

“It also leaves open the question of COVAX ‘s role in relation to bilateral and other multilateral efforts,” he said, adding that the US should be involved in public diplomacy linked to a vaccine dosing initiative in in the near future.

“We will have a lot of confidence in vaccines that exceed our needs by July, so we need to start planning now for what we will do with the surpluses,” said Dr. Udayakumar for the Times.

He added that the Biden administration could maintain a more aggressive policy on the distribution of vaccines internationally, because promoting such a policy at the moment could complicate the difficulties the administration already has in getting Congress to pass an internal bill. of COVID-19 facilitation.

For, Dr. Udayakumar said, “even if we only talked about dosing in June or July, that would be much better than the current story, which is that the US is accumulating doses while India, China and Russia are sharing them.”