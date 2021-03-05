Dr. Kumud Dhital, Health News, ET HealthWorld

Shahid Akhter, editor, ETHealthworld, spoke with Dr. Kumud Dhital, Sr. Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Director, Heart and Lung Transplantation and MCS Program, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad to learn more about Covid long-term implications and the need for policies to manage them

Covid-19: The delayed problem

Currently, Everybodys ’focus is on Covid, the immediate impact and where we are almost too much in a war zone which occasionally conducts fighting and skirmishes, but it looks like we are heading towards the end at least. And this brings a very different perspective in two ways, one is that Covid, unlike other infections, is causing patients who have been affected so many health care problems.

We have three categories, those who seem to recover with very minimal symptoms and some asymptomatically seem to recover remain in the community, but for those who have sought hospital attention and those with therapy have gone home cured. We have those who have escalated into their disease status requiring aggressive and complex ICU care and then recovered enough to be released home and others in hospitals without a transplant option often do not survive. Now for those who have been fired, there is something called Long Covid that is becoming the focus of attention in many parts of the world right now. Namely because it is more of a syndrome, it is that it continues and not just a lung injury that continues to discuss the ability of our patients. But it is neurological symptoms, cardiac symptoms, joints and muscles and not just psychiatric issues that will greatly affect family life, social responsibilities and healthcare systems in a very major way. So how do we deal with these? It requires a different way of thinking about the consequences of the infectious covid episode we are now going through.



Covid-19: Covid Management (Long Term)

How can we establish infrastructure policies to regulate and manage long-term supply? To this end, the UK has recently announced its intention to set up 40 separate longer, more holistic bucket surveillance clinics. We are waiting for the UK’s national institute of clinical excellence to come up with its guidelines. Similarly, the WHO is expected to come up with its own covid and long covid management policy. I’m sure other nations are doing it.

I am not aware of how far it has come in the Indian health ministry regarding the time when the state health department to address this problem for a long time because we will need a joint effort. It simply should not be left to individual clinicians to think about their small field, but these patients will require a holistic approach to managing them in an integrated way, so we have data in India as well, given population that data will become so valuable this will help India spur the evolution of a much better evidence-based therapy that can create artificial intelligence and algorithms to understand what are the most important aspects of covid during and which part of the syndrome needs to be addressed at what stage and what are the outcomes and we would be there to evolve this and inform others in more nations on how to get into the best form of management.

Covid-19: Impact on heart surgery

Covid-19 has had a tremendous impact in all surgical disciplines and not only in cardiac and pulmonary surgery but in cardiothoracic surgery now all over the western world and including in India there have been many reports in publications and coming to the other side of each other, explaining and detailing the significant reduction in the amount of Cardiotoracic surgical procedure they are for the heart and lungs that are normally done as elective cases. So many institutions have stopped making election cases that have unfortunately consequences that tend to worsen at home and maybe they come to you later and with more serious situations or that you do not lose some patients while they in thus deny therapy. Now this has come because especially cardiac surgery more than thoracic surgery requires higher equipment and intensive care and covid in its early status and hypertension has really required that many all men and all women and all beds to be devoted to fat issues. We have started to come out and the numbers for cardio-thoracic routine work are climbing, which is a good sign. However, this also had a major impact on the extreme end of care for patients with heart and lung failure, namely in connection with heart and lung transplants and the implantation of mechanical circulatory systems, i.e., artificial heart pumps in them. patients with end-stage infarction. The risk of infection in these patients, especially in transplant recipients who are immunosuppressed and therefore with low immunological protection has been very conscious in everyone’s mind and for this reason some institutions have put their transplant programs on hold. for fear of the potential consequences of the buck in the same hospital as they would transplant their recipient patients.

However, we are now beginning to see an increase in the number of transplants and an increase in the number of donations that had again dropped significantly during the covid periods. Not least because again the limitations of intensive care beds. Now, covidium especially for the lungs will continue to become a problem, long covidium will have problems with those patients who are under proper functionality or who continue to deteriorate in terms of lung function who can still be discharged from hospitals in oxygen therapy and does not heal. And these patients are likely to require a lung transplant and so given the scale of the number of infections, globally we will see a huge increase in the number of patients seeking a lung transplant in this new indication in healthcare. what we call long cavities or more specifically post cavid fibrosis some like to call it.

Yashoda Hospitals: Heart and Lung Transplantation and MCS – Yashoda Hospitals stand apart from many other institutions in a number of ways, one aspect of being rich within its institutions. Luckily lucky those who are concentrated in the city of Hyderabad, provide a significant number of beds and, therefore, within a significant number of donors within its campus. And in fact, Yashoda Hospitals about 4 years ago won a National Award for processing the largest number of Organ Donors. And for this reason, the best canned service for its recipients and those from outside who may wish to be listed here for their Heart and Lung Transplant. Of course the hospital stands alongside the existing liver and kidney programs, which are very mature and with excellent results. The Heart and Lung Transplant Program is new and a joint effort is being made to build this program against the backdrop of a number of transplants done in the past. Now, to do so very rigorously with full executive support to try and develop something that will be unique and a platform that can stand by all the best units around the world. And this is because of its philosophy and not only one of the resources in terms of human resources, infrastructure resources, but also the philosophy that I have and it is part of the principle of how the heart lung transplant program will go here, is what you consider to be successful after lung transplantation and what is the result we are trying to achieve. Does not discharge determine success. To me success only happens when recipients are released home and are alive in good condition up to and beyond the time when they would have passed away from their natural history of their initial medical condition without the intervention occurring. And therefore there are some conditions for which this is achieved within just a few days and weeks of transplantation and many other conditions where you will have to wait several months before you can claim to have made any benefit to this patient not just in regarding their prediction and survival but also in terms of quality of life.