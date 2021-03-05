Rebels in Yemen claim to have hit the Saudi oil facility; no damage is seen





The Saudi-owned media did not accept any incidents in Jiddah. But overnight, a Saudi-led military coalition announced that Houthi had launched two drone-laden drones toward Khamis Mushait, a town southwest of the city at King Khalid air base, and later two ballistic missiles toward the southern province of Jizan. There are no immediate reports of casualties. Brigadier General Yehia Sarie, a Houthi military spokesman, wrote on Twitter that the rebels fired a new Quds-2 cruise missile at the facility. He posted a satellite image online that matched Aramcos North Jiddah Bulk Plant, where petroleum products are stored in tanks. The Iranian-backed rebels claimed to have hit the same facility last November, an attack that the Saudi-led coalition later admitted had set fire to the factory. While such attacks rarely cause damage or casualties, shocks to major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, have shaken energy markets and the world economy. The Jiddah plant serves as a temporary storage facility for gasoline, diesel and other petrochemicals prior to distribution. The facility is located just southeast of King Abdulaziz International Cities Airport, a large airfield that handles Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca. Flights arriving at the airport were diverted or otherwise flown to circles early Thursday morning without explanation, according to tracking data from the FlightRadar24.com website. An Associated Press reporter at the scene did not see any smoke rising immediately from the installation Thursday morning. On Friday, the AP analyzed satellite photos of the area taken by Planet Labs Inc. Thursday images showed signs of coal in a tank hit in the November attack that had been present in images of previous days, but no other signs of disruption or damage to the facility. Saudi Aramco, the oil giant in the kingdoms that now has a valuable piece of land publicly traded on the stock market, did not respond to a request for comment. Its shares traded slightly until Thursday on the Riyadhs Tadawul stock exchange while the gross international standard, Brent, rose to more than $ 64 a barrel. U.S. diplomats in Saudi Arabia issued warnings to Americans citing the alleged attack on the Aramco facility, among other reported drone strikes in southern kingdoms. He said he was unaware of any casualties and urged Americans to review immediate precautions to take in the event of an attack. The attacks occurred with little or no warning, affecting airports, energy infrastructure and other civilian facilities, U.S. diplomats said in a new warning early Friday. Violence linked to Iran-backed groups poses a significant threat. American citizens living and working near military bases and critical civilian infrastructure, including airports, are at increased risk of missile and drone attacks. Since 2015, Houthis fighting the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen have targeted international airports, along with military installations and critical oil infrastructure, within Saudi Arabia. In recent months the rebels have escalated their attacks, constantly crashing drones and missiles at the Patriot kingdoms missile batteries. Earlier this week, a ballistic missile reached the capital, Riyadh, where it intercepted and exploded in the sky, scattering debris over the city. The conflict in Yemen erupted nearly six years ago after Houthi took over the capital and occupied most of the countries in the north. A Saudi-led military coalition launched a bombing campaign to displace the Houthis and restore the internationally recognized government. Now mired in war, the war has killed more than 12,000 civilians, brought millions to the brink of starvation and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Saudi Arabia has faced widespread international criticism for its airstrikes that have killed civilians and hit non-military targets in Yemen. Both the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis have made conflicting claims about the effect of rebel attacks and the ability of kingdoms to capture those attacks, making distinguishing their influence much more difficult in war. Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, UAE, contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos