Bandh observed in Andhra against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant

A gang is being spotted in Andhra Pradesh against the Central government decision to privatize Visakhapatnam of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), popularly known as the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Almost all political parties and other organizations in the state, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are participating in the bandh, in response to a call from VSP workers’ unions.

The YSRCP-led state government has also expressed solidarity with the bandits and announced that RTC buses will not run until 1pm today. Buses are locked in the depot and passengers are seen leaving as there is no transport.

A demonstration was organized at Pandit Nehru Bus Station.

“The Telugu Desam Party, 10 left-wing parties, the YSRCP and Congress are supporting this gang call. I urge Prime Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to have an all-party meeting. He should also meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with representatives of all parties. “Prime Minister Modi has made it very clear that 100 PSUs will be privatized. This is no small matter,” Communist Party of India (Marxist) K Ramakrishna told ANI.

“The privatization of the steel plant is strongly opposed in Andhra Pradesh. For the last few days, protests have been taking place. Trade unions and almost all political parties in the state are supporting the gang. We are happy to see that this is support,” P Madhu added. , Secretary of State of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

He further criticized the central government, saying, “The LIC has also been privatized. The sea, the air – everything will be handed over to corporations. The government must take this decision again.”

P Gowtam Reddy, the leader of the YSRCP also demanded the withdrawal of the decision and said, “The government should verify the practice of this type of privatization.”