New Zealand will lift the coronavirus blockade in the largest city on Sunday





Photo Photo: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Wellington, New Zealand, February 17, 2021. REUTERS / Praveen Menon WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government would lift a blockade in Auckland’s largest city on Sunday, triggered by just one new case of the coronavirus. Ardern imposed a seven-day blockade on the $ 2 million city last Saturday, continuing its difficult march, going into early response throughout the coronavirus crisis. Two other locally broadcast cases were subsequently reported, but no new cases have been reported in the last five days. We may not be in the destructive position that the rest of the world is in, but an elimination strategy may seem like hard work, and it is perfectly natural to feel tired, Ardern told a news conference Friday. COVID is hard work for everyone. Thanks for the postponement once again. The Arderns approach has been hailed as making New Zealand one of the most successful countries in the world in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, but the recent closure has been criticized by some on social media as some sporting and cultural events had to be canceled. Ardern said Auckland will move to alarm level two after the blockade ends at 6am local time on Sunday (1700 GMT Saturday), from alarm level 3 which requires people to stay in the bubbles of the house when not are at work or school. The rest of the country will move to alarm level one, which is the lowest level. New Zealand has reported just over 2,000 cases of coronavirus and 26 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. Reporting by Praveen Menon and Swati Pandey; Edited by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

