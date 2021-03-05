Australia calls on Italy, EU to block AstraZeneca vaccines | Coronavirus pandemic news

The measure affecting 250,000 doses reflects the frustration within the block for the lack of promised vaccine deliveries.

Australia said it had requested a review after its delivery of a quarter of a million AstraZeneca vaccines was blocked by exit from the European Union in blocks, the first use of an export control system set up to ensure large pharmacy companies would respect their contracts.

The Italys order blocking the delivery of 250,000 doses was accepted by the European Commission, which has sharply criticized the Anglo-Swedish company this year for supplying only a portion of the vaccine doses it had promised.

The move, affecting only a handful of vaccines, underscores a growing frustration within the 27-nation bloc over the slowdown of its vaccine machine and the lack of promised vaccine deliveries, particularly from AstraZeneca.

Australia has raised the issue with the European Commission through multiple channels, and in particular we have asked the European Commission to review this decision, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters in Melbourne on Friday.

Hunt said Australia had already received 300,000 doses fired at AstraZeneca, which would last until it was able to produce more of the vaccine in the country.

The Financial Times first reported that Italy had requested the ban on Thursday. The government of Mario Draghi, which came into force last month, has taken a tougher line in tackling vaccine shortages.

As he sought European Commission intervention, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he could understand the reasons for Italys’s opposition.

In Italy people are dying at the rate of 300 per day. And so I can certainly understand the high level of anxiety that would exist in Italy and in many countries across Europe, Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

In the face of dose shortages during the early stages of the vaccine campaign that began in late December, the EU set up an export control system for COVID-19 vaccines.

Under the mechanism of transparency and commission authorization, EU member states plan exports of COVID-19 authorized vaccines leaving the bloc.

Australia kicks off its COVID-19 vaccination program with Pfizer / BioNTech strike last month [File: Steven Saphore/AFP]

The EU has been particularly angry with AstraZeneca for giving far fewer doses to the region than promised. Of the 80 million initial doses the EU ordered for the first quarter, the company will try to deliver only half that amount.

Disturbing trend

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in January that the EU export verification scheme was part of a very worrying trend that could jeopardize global vaccine supply chains. The EU is one of the largest producers of vaccines in the world.

The scheme started on January 30 and will remain in force at least until the end of March.

The EU has only vaccinated 8 per cent of its population compared to more than 30 per cent, for example, in the UK. Australia, which closed its borders a year ago and has a negligible number of COVID-19 cases, is in the early stages of vaccination.

With its 450 million people, the EU has signed agreements on six different vaccines. In total, it has ordered up to 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and signed deals with other companies for more than two billion shots.

She has said that despite the current difficulties, he is still convinced that he can vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population by the end of the regions in the warmer months.