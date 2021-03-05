IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur among the 50 best universities in the world: QS Ranking

New Delhi: Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday congratulated 12 Indian Institutions for securing a position in the top 100 in the QS Course Rankings for 2021.

Twenty-five programs offered by higher education institutions in India rank among the top 100 in the world in their respective subject categories, according to the latest edition of QS World University Rankings by Subject.

While revealing ‘QS Rankings University World by Subject 2021’, the Union Minister said: “In recent years, the Government’s continued focus on improving and reforming Indian higher education has resulted in a significant improvement in the representation of Indian institutions in globally rated and ranked with a reputation as QS. “

“These rankings and ratings have fostered healthy competition among Indian institutions by motivating them towards global excellence. 12 Indian institutions have reached the top 100 countries in the world-IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IISC Bangalore , IIT Guwahati, IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, JNU, Anna University, Delhi University and OP Jindal University “, said Pokhriyal.

Among these top 100 institutions, IIT Madras is ranked 30th in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay is ranked 41st and IIT Kharagpur is ranked 44th in the world for minerals and mining engineering. , and the University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in the world for Development Studies “, reads the press release from the Ministry of Education of the Union.

Revealed the QS World University Rankings by subject # 2021 today. @worlduniranking Once again I would like to congratulate the institutions that have ensured a good ranking. These institutions have stood on the borders and made us proud. pic.twitter.com/SYyTEbRo06 – Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 4, 2021

The Union Minister said that the higher education system in India plays a vital role in fostering the country’s competitiveness. Today, India is a leading country with the highest number of higher education institutions across the globe with considerable progress in recent years in terms of enrollment in higher education which now stands at 37.4 million.

Ranking of World Universities QS by subject 2021 has rated universities in four key parameters including academic reputation, employer reputation, research paper citation and index H. The index h, according to QS, is a way to measure productivity and work impact published by a scientist or researcher.