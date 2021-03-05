International
IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur among the 50 best universities in the world: QS Ranking
New Delhi: Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday congratulated 12 Indian Institutions for securing a position in the top 100 in the QS Course Rankings for 2021.
Twenty-five programs offered by higher education institutions in India rank among the top 100 in the world in their respective subject categories, according to the latest edition of QS World University Rankings by Subject.
While revealing ‘QS Rankings University World by Subject 2021’, the Union Minister said: “In recent years, the Government’s continued focus on improving and reforming Indian higher education has resulted in a significant improvement in the representation of Indian institutions in globally rated and ranked with a reputation as QS. “
Read also | The spread of Indias vaccines shifts gears
“These rankings and ratings have fostered healthy competition among Indian institutions by motivating them towards global excellence. 12 Indian institutions have reached the top 100 countries in the world-IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IISC Bangalore , IIT Guwahati, IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, JNU, Anna University, Delhi University and OP Jindal University “, said Pokhriyal.
Among these top 100 institutions, IIT Madras is ranked 30th in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay is ranked 41st and IIT Kharagpur is ranked 44th in the world for minerals and mining engineering. , and the University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in the world for Development Studies “, reads the press release from the Ministry of Education of the Union.
The Union Minister said that the higher education system in India plays a vital role in fostering the country’s competitiveness. Today, India is a leading country with the highest number of higher education institutions across the globe with considerable progress in recent years in terms of enrollment in higher education which now stands at 37.4 million.
Ranking of World Universities QS by subject 2021 has rated universities in four key parameters including academic reputation, employer reputation, research paper citation and index H. The index h, according to QS, is a way to measure productivity and work impact published by a scientist or researcher.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]