The Saudi Ministry closes 366 stores in the crackdown on viruses

RIYADH: A Saudi father has done his mission in life to help others get the same opportunities as his daughter after a liver transplant saved her life when she was only 70 days old.

Soliman Saidi, whose daughter Salma turns three this year, is campaigning for more Saudis to register to become organ donors.

Saidi, a motivational speaker who has supported organ donation, spoke to Arab News about the urgent need for more volunteers in the Kingdom to donate organs posthumously in order to help save lives.

Most people have a lot of misconceptions about organ donation, he said.

They assume that registering to be a donor means they will have to sacrifice the parts of the body they need to survive, but this never happens. While some organs can be donated while a person is still alive, such as a kidney or part of a liver, organs such as the heart and lungs can only be donated after a person has died.

Saidi added that, from a religious point of view, there is nothing to prevent potential donors from registering.

A 1982 fatwa (religious decree) by the Ulama High Commission regarding organ donation and transplantation gave permission to remove an organ or part of it from a dead person, and the permissibility of a living person by donating an organ or a part of it.

The Kingdoms Primary Organ Transplant Organization was founded in 1984, the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation (SCOT). Since then, the organization has worked to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and has given the Saudis a platform where they can register to become donors.

However, statistics suggest that more citizens need to educate themselves about the process and the urgent need for organ donors.

A 2019 study published in the Saudi Journal of Kidney Disease and Transplantation showed that the majority of the Kingdom population is unaware of any local or international organ donation legislation. The level of knowledge was as low as 12.6 percent, which the study claims has led to a low number of potential organ donors in the country.

The same study shows that Saudi Arabia has a low organ donation rate, estimated at 2 to 4 per million population (GMP). Compared to other countries, such as the US with a donation rate of 26 GMP, the number is quite low.

However, SCOT has seen success in the Kingdom. According to figures recorded between 1986 and 2016, there were 13,174 organs transplanted from living and dead donors, including 10,569 kidneys, 2,006 livers, 339 hearts, 213 lungs and 46 pancreas.

Saidi was motivated to start the campaign for the cause in 2018 after getting what he said was the worst news of his life just a few months after the birth of his youngest child.

Two months after Salma was born, she experienced liver failure. By the time we realized what was happening, her liver was already failing by about 70 percent, he said.

Saidi recalled the despair he felt after being told that Salma needed a Kasai procedure, a dangerous operation that involves removing blocked bile ducts and gallbladder and replacing them with a segment of the small intestine.

Doctors informed him that the procedure had a 1 percent chance of saving his life, but he was willing to take the risk.

She was barely 70 days old, he said. I remember thinking dear God, if she has to get under the knife tomorrow, let her live. I want to see her as a bride one day, let her have a chance.

However, the procedure was only a temporary solution and it eventually became clear that what Salma needed was a liver transplant.

There was nothing we could do at that point, but we leave it to Allah, he said. At that point, we were completely desperate and felt so helpless. The only thing we could do was ask Allah to spare her life.

Miraculously, Saidi, along with his wife Haier, were able to arrange for Salma to be transferred to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh. They also flew to the capital from their home in Jeddah in the hope of finding a donor for their daughter.

Finding any type of organ donor is a long process, but liver donors in particular are rare. It usually takes ages, Saidi said. And this was happening during the feast of Eid al-Adha. We were soon losing hope that we would find a donor in time.

However, through the dedicated efforts of the hospital staff, Haiger was selected as a valuable donor and the family was informed that they could begin preparations almost immediately.

Saidi said one of the most emotional experiences of the whole process was the way people on the internet had reacted to his condition and the number of people he reached when they posted about the issue on social media.

People were calling me and literally begging me to let them donate, he said, getting excited as he told the story. One of the most incredible gestures I received was a man who called from Tabuk and just asked me to sort things out with the hospital staff to let him fly inside and donate part of his liver, and specifically asked me not to meet with maintain

anonymity.

The experience thrilled him and when it became clear how the mother and daughter would fully recover, Saidi decided to become the champion for

cause of organ donation in the Kingdom.

I learned very quickly that convincing people to donate a portion of themselves after death was quite difficult on its own, let alone trying to persuade them to donate while they were alive, he said. But after my experience, I was determined to do everything I could to help.

Saidi is also an advisor to a non-profit organization, Awad Al-Amal, which enables young patients and their families to overcome illness and difficulties by providing rehabilitation programs and voluntary health services.

Today, Saidi says he has made peace with what happened and is grateful he still has his daughter in his life every day.

I believe everything happens for a reason, he told Arab News, I think this experience taught me to never take anything for granted, and it humbled me and reminded me that no one is untouchable in this life.

Those interested in registering as posthumous organ donors in Saudi Arabia can register at SCOT on their website at scot.gov.sa/ar/Register/Index?type=AfterDie.