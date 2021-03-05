International
Reassess US relations with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden once said that Saudi Arabia would pay for the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But now in office, Biden is pulling his fists. Is it time to re-evaluate US-Saudi relations? If so, is the Biden administration ready to do so?
Invited
Robin Wright, contributing writer and columnist for the New Yorker. (@wrightr)
Bernard Haykel, professor of obstetric studies at Princeton University.
Dr. Khalid Aljabri, cardiologist. Khaled is the son of Saad al-Jabri, a former senior Saudi intelligence official who is now hiding in Canada and is believed to be the next target of Crown Princes after Khashoggi. (@JabriMD)
From the Reading List
New Yorker: The Inclusive Impact of a Broken Campaign Promise “As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden called Saudi Arabia a ‘pariah’ state with a government of ‘no ransom social value.’
Washington Post: “Inside Biden’s team discussions on punishing Saudi Crown Prince“-” Even before President Biden took office, his top advisers began considering how to make good on his campaign promise to treat Saudi Arabia as a party to the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi without destroying long-standing relations. America with oil monarchy “.
Hill: “Omar Introduces Bill to Sanction Saudi Crown Prince for Khashoggi Murder“-” Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) On Tuesday introduced legislation to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his role in the assassination of US-based journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi. “
New York Times: “In the Confrontation with Saudi Arabia, Biden Tiptoes with a close ally“-” President Biden and his administration talk less about calculated interests in relations with the rest of the world and more about letting values like democracy and human rights lead the way. “
Los Angeles Times: “Biden’s response to report on Khashoggi assassination angers both Saudi Arabia and its critics“Throughout his campaign, President Biden has vowed to take a tougher line with Saudi Arabia. Its leaders, he insisted, will have to act responsibly or ‘pay the price’ for reckless moves and become ‘the pariahs they are’. “
Substack printing: “No justice for Jamal“-” What does he have to say about the disappointment of the week? What to say about Joe Biden, president of ‘cmon man’, who campaigned on an anti-malarkey platform, would completely stop holding the Saudi crown prince responsible for ordering Jamal’s horrific dismemberment Khashoggi, a dissident journalist living in exile in North Virginia in the last year of his life? “
slate: “Why can’t Biden punish the Prince?“-” It would be gratifying to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his role in the torture and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It would be satisfactory, for that matter, to sever all ties with Saudi Arabia, a tyrannical kingdom that is not in line with our values and that we no longer need even its oil supply. “
