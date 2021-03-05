Today in History – The Boston Globe





In 1770, the Boston Massacre occurred as British soldiers who were ridiculed by a mob of colonists opened fire, killing five people. In 1868, President Andrew Johnson’s impeachment trial began in the U.S. Senate, with Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase presiding. Johnson, the first U.S. president to be indicted, was charged with high-profile crimes and misdemeanors stemming from his attempt to oust War Secretary Edwin M. Stanton; the trial ended May 26 with Johnsons acquittal. In 1927, The Adventure of Shoscombe Old Place, The Last Sherlock Holmes Story by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, was published in the US in Liberty Magazine. In 1933, in the German parliamentary elections, the Nazi Party won 44 percent of the vote; the Nazis joined a conservative nationalist party to win a slim majority in the Reichstag. In 1946, Winston Churchill delivered his Iron Curtain speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Miss., In which he said: From Stettin to the Baltic, to Trieste to the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent, allowing police governments to rule Eastern Europe. In 1953, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin died after three decades in power. In 1960, Elvis Presley was discharged from the U.S. Army. In 1963, country music performers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins died in the crash of their plane, a Piper Comanche, near Camden, Tenn., Along with pilot Randy Hughes (Clines manager). In 1977, President Jimmy Carter received questions from 42 callers in 26 states on a network radio call program moderated by Walter Cronkite. In 1982, comedian John Belushi was found dead from a drug overdose in a rented bungalow in Hollywood; he was 33 years old. In 1998, NASA scientists said enough water had been frozen in the moon’s loose soil to support a lunar base and possibly, one day, a human colony. In 2003, in a stern warning to the United States and Britain, the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Russia said they would block any attempt to obtain UN approval for the war against Iraq. In 2006, AT&T announced that it was acquiring BellSouth Corp., a major step toward reviving the old Ma Bell phone system. In 2011, Egyptians turned their anger on ousted President Hosni Mubarak with their internal security apparatus, attacking the headquarters of other agencies and offices. Alberto Granado, 88, who accompanied Ernesto Che Guevara on an exploration trip across Latin America described in the Motor Diary, died in Havana. In 2016, Bernie Sanders won the Democratic groups in Kansas and Nebraska, while Hillary Clinton prevailed in Louisiana. Republican Ted Cruz won in Maine and Kansas while Donald Trump was victorious in Louisiana and Kentucky. Ray Tomlinson, 74, the inventor of face-to-face email, has died in Lincoln, Mass. In 2020, Palestinian officials closed the East Church in Bethlehem for fear of the coronavirus. Officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people on board to stay off the coast of California until the passengers and crew could be tested; a passenger from his previous trip died of coronavirus. Two weeks of wild swings in the stock market continued, with Dow industries falling 970 points, or 3.6 percent. The Senate passed and sent a $ 8.3 billion measure to the White House to help address the outbreak of the virus. (The only senator to vote against him, Kentucky Republican Rand Paul, would later become the first senator to test positive for the virus.) Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ended her Democratic presidential campaign after failing to finish higher than third place in any of the 18 states that had voted so far.







