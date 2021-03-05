Australian broadcaster suspends China’s CGTN citing human rights complaint





Photograph Photograph: A Chinese flag flutters outside CCTV headquarters, the home of Chinese state media CCTV and its English-language sister channel CGTN, in Beijing, China February 5, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins Sydney (Reuters) – Australian broadcaster SBS said it was suspending broadcasting of Chinese news services TV CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint. A SBS spokesman told Reuters that programs from Chinese state media CCTV and CGTN would not be broadcast on Saturday and that SBS was considering a complaint from a human rights organization. Given the serious concerns it raises, and the complexity of the material involved, we have made the decision to suspend the broadcasting of foreign news bulletins CGTN and CCTV while undertaking an evaluation of these services, SBS said in a statement. A story on the SBS News website said the human rights organization Safeguard Defenders wrote to SBS after media regulator Britains revoked CGTN’s license due to serious breaches. China’s Foreign Ministry in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The defense attorneys’ letter to SBS states that CCTV had broadcast the forced confessions of about 56 people between 2013 and 2020. These broadcasts included the extraction, packaging and transmission of forced and false confessions of detainees held under conditions of coercion and torture, SBS reported the letter from the Defenders saying. SBS is a public service broadcaster, providing news and entertainment programs on radio and television in many languages ​​and focusing on multicultural issues. A 15-minute CGTN news service in English and a 30-minute Mandarin CCTV service were part of SBS programming. Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Additional reporting by Gabriel Crossley in Beijing; Edited by Tom Hogue

