US condemns terrorists seeking to infiltrate across LoC

The US has condemned terrorists seeking to infiltrate beyond the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, calling on all parties to reduce tensions across borders by reverting to the 2003 ceasefire commitments between the two countries.

Comments from State Department spokesman Ned Price followed a joint statement issued following a hotline discussion between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan on February 25 during which the two sides agreed to respect complete all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors.

Answering a question on the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement, Price told a reporter that America’s policy towards the region has not changed.

“We have continued to follow closely the developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Our policy towards the region has not changed. We call on all parties to reduce tensions along the Line of Control by returning to the 2003 ceasefire commitments,” he said. his daily press conference Thursday.

“We condemn terrorists seeking to infiltrate beyond the Line of Control. When it comes to how we will support it, we continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other areas of concern,” Price said when asked. what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will do to ensure or try to ensure that the announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan is maintained.

India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but it has hardly been followed in writing and spirit over the past few years.

India last month said it wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the burden is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

“Our position is known. India wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava. “The responsibility is on Pakistan for creating such an environment,” he said in New Delhi.