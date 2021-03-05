International
Canada adds 2,832 new COVID-19 cases as prime ministers blame men for delayed vaccinations – National
Canada added another 2,832 cases COVID-19 on Thursday as some prime ministers shifted the blame for extending the time between vaccine doses to the federal government’s delayed vaccine promises.
The new data brings the total number of COVID-19 country cases to 878,396, of which at least 826,300 have recovered since then. Another 56 new deaths were reported Thursday as well, with Canada’s death rate from the pandemic at 22,161.
Over 25.3 million tests and 2.16 million doses of vaccine have been administered so far, while 1,992 people are currently in hospital due to the disease.
Prolonged gap between COVID-19 vaccines can be vaccinated quickly: feds
During the week, some prime ministers announced new plans to shift their provincial distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to four-month intervals between doses, instead of the recommended 3-4 week schedule for Pfizer and Moderna photos.
On Monday, British Columbia Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, announced that they would allow up to four months for doses, which were then followed by Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and Alberta.
Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe on Thursday said the reason for the delay was due to the federal government having done a “disappointing job at best” in getting vaccines in the country’s provinces.
The fourth COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved in Canada
After attending a meeting of virtual prime ministers Thursday, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said an explosion at an Edmonton nursing home began Monday – just as its residents had to manage their filming.
“They should have been vaccinated weeks ago, as if they were in similar environments in the United States, Israel, the UK and many, many other countries,” Kenney said.
“This is extremely disappointing and I think we have no choice but to extend the interval to cover more people.”
Alberta on Thursday added another 331 cases of COVID-19, as well as nine new deaths.
The overall Saskatchewan case load increased to 29,220 after 161 new cases and two new deaths were reported. In Manitoba, another 51 cases were reported, while two new deaths brought the death toll in the province to 903.
British Columbia registered 564 new cases Thursday, raising its total case load to 82,473. Four other deaths were also reported in the province.
Regulators warn Ontario doctor of ‘irresponsible’ tweets about COVID-19
Ontario reported the highest increase in new cases Thursday with 994 more infections and 10 new deaths. The province has so far recorded a total of 304,757 infections.
Quebec reported another 20 deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll from the virus to 10,445. 707 other infections were also added to the province.
All the provinces in Atlantic Canada registered new virus infections on Thursday as well.
Canadians warn of COVID-19 vaccine fraud
Both New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador added five more cases, while Nova Scotia added three more. The PEI reported an increase in one case on Thursday.
Nunavut added 10 more cases Thursday, pushing its territorial total to 369 infections. The Yukon and Northwest Territories did not report any new cases.
Worldwide, cases of new coronavirus continue to rise, with a total of 115,580,899 patients infected so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Over 2,567,900 people have since been exposed to the virus, with the US, India, Brazil and Mexico continuing to lead either in cases or in deaths.
With files from The Canadian Press
