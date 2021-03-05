Prime Minister-designate for Libya presents cabinet composition to parliament | Libya News





Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah presents the proposal to parliament for approval in another step towards the country’s unification.

Libya’s caretaker Prime Minister has submitted a proposed government formation to parliament for approval, his office said, a key step towards uniting the country that fell into chaos after longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011. In accordance with the political agreement guide, [Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah] submitted his proposals for ministerial portfolios to the elected parliament speaker, his office said in a statement Thursday. Dbeibah was elected in early February in a United Nations-sponsored inter-Libyan dialogue, the latest internationally backed bid to save the country from a decade of fragmented conflict and politics. A major oil producer, the North African country has been mired in chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Gaddafi. Since 2015, it has been divided between two rival administrations: the UN-recognized Government for National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and the House of Representatives (HOR) in the eastern city of Tobruk. Names in the government proposed by Dbeibahs were not made public, but the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the list Monday in the central coastal city of Sirte, located about halfway between the two rival administrations. Under the UN plan, the prime minister has until March 19 to win approval for a cabinet, before taking on the giant task of unifying Libya’s proliferation institutions and leading the transition to the December 24 polls. Annoying challenge Dbeibah, a billionaire from the western city of Misrata, had already sent to parliament his structure and a working vision of a government of national unity, but had not given names. If approved, a new cabinet will replace a Tripoli-based National Accord (GNA) Government, set up in 2016 and headed by Fayez al-Sarraj and a parallel administration in eastern Libya backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar. A three-member interim presidency council elected along with Dbeibah will head the unity administration. It faces a daunting challenge to address the grievances of ordinary Libyans, hit by a terrible economic crisis, boosting unemployment, miserable public services and devastating inflation. UN special envoy to Libya Jan Kubis spoke with Dbeibah and influential parliamentary speaker Aguila Saleh on Thursday, stressing the importance of moving forward with the no-confidence vote for the cabinet appointed for March 8th. The political process emerged from the latest peace effort through the UN efforts of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), launched in Tunisia in November. But the process has been marred by allegations of vote-buying. They focus on allegations in a confidential report by UN experts that at least three participants were offered bribes of hundreds of thousands of dollars in November. The Dbeibahs administration issued a statement Tuesday urging UN experts to publish the report, defending the integrity of the process through which the new authority was elected. Meanwhile, this week an advanced team of a UN observer mission flew to the capital, Tripoli, tasked with monitoring a ceasefire between rival armed groups of the countries. According to the UN, about 20,000 foreign mercenaries and fighters were still in Libya in early December. A January 23 deadline for their withdrawal passed without any sign of their withdrawal.







