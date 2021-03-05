everything you need to know about Covid testing and face mask rules

All school students in England will return to the classroom from Mar8, confirmed the Prime Minister. But student returns to high schools and colleges may escalate due to mass testing logistics.

Boris Johnson confirmed the easing of blockade restrictions as part of a gradual reopening plan that will see Covid-19 restrictions eased in four steps spread over at least four months.

Mr Johnsontold MPs on February 22: “All the evidence shows that classrooms are the best places for our young people and that is why I have always said that schools will close last and reopen first.”

Breakfast and after-school clubs can also be reopened, and other children’s activities, including sports, can be resumed “where needed to help parents work”.

Families and childcare bubbles will be encouraged to be tested regularly.

MrJohnson has also announced a multimillion-pound program for children in England who have faced disruption due to Covid-19.

The news comes as the Department of Education (DfE) announced that summer exams will be voluntary and that exam boards will put a number of questions in each subject for teachers to use internal assessments if they wish.

The Secretary of Education also confirmed on February 25 that face masks will be worn in high school classrooms, stating that this is “a temporary measure” that will be “replaced at Easter”.

All primary and secondary schools have been closed since 5 January following the introduction of a third national blockade in England and have since offered distance learning to students. Only vulnerable children and children of key workers are currently allowed to attend schools for face-to-face learning.

Students in the founding phase in Wales and those in Primary Years 1 to 3 in Scotland resumed face-to-face instruction on 22 February. From 15 March, the next phase of school return to Scotland – including primary and some secondary school students – will begin, with all students given at least some schooling at the time, before full-time schooling returns. after the Easter holidays.

Some elementary school students in Northern Ireland will return to class on March 8, while high school students in the main years of the exam will return to school on March 22.

Mr Johnson’s optimism for the reopening of the school is based on the success of the vaccination program, as more than 17 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine in the UK since 22 February.

What is the Government planning to help children achieve?

Boris Johnson has announced an additional $ 400 million in funding – over $ 300 million promised in January – to help students make up for lost school time after the school closes.

As part of the recovery package, summer provisions will be introduced for students who need it most, such as next year students, while one-on-one and small group teaching schemes will be expanded.

The program includes a single 302 million “Recovery Premium” for primary and secondary schools to support students in need – which may include running clubs and additional activities in the summer, or choosing evidence-based approaches to help children from september.

Another 200 million will be available to high schools to offer face-to-face summer schools.

The Department of Education Officers is reportedly studying the evidence and cost-effectiveness of adding extra hours at the beginning and end of the day.

The government has also appointed the education recovery tsar, Sir Kevan Collins, to increase the number of children learning to be lost during the pandemic. Sir Collins will lead a team of experts who will design proposals on how to help children catch up.

In an interview with the BBC, Sir Kevan said: “I think we need to think about extra hours not just to learn, but for kids to be together, to play, to do competitive sports, to music, to drama because these are critical areas which have been lost in their development “.

Are there any changes in the exams?

Secretary of Education Gavin Williamson announced on January 6 that the GCSE, A-Level and AS exams will not take place this summer, teacher-scheduled grades and internal tests used to assess students.

The Department of Education announced on February 25 that exam boards will prepare a series of papers for each subject, but teachers will be allowed to choose whether or not to use them to inform their intended grades.

If the teacher decides to use the exam questions, the students will not need to answer them in the exam conditions and the teachers have judgment whether they get the answers in class or at home.

The Secretary of Education told the Commons on February 25 that it was important to make sure “the system is right for every student”, adding: “It is vital that they have confidence that they will receive a grade that is a reflection of true and fair of their work.

“Exam boards will issue grade descriptions to help teachers ensure that their assessments are fair and consistent. These will be broadly linked to performance standards from previous years, so that teachers and students are clear. what is expected in each class.

“Doing so, combined with a rigorous quality assurance process, are just two of the ways this system will ensure greater fairness and sustainability. Quality assurance by exam boards will provide significant control over system and make sure we can eradicate abuses “

Grades will be submitted to the exam board by Jun18 to maximize teaching time and results days for GCSE and A-Level students on 10 and 12 August respectively.

It comes as a core exam board backed up to an A and GCSEreform level after Covid-19, saying qualifications should be appropriate for the 21st century.

Parent company Edexcels Pearson has begun a review of British qualifications for 14- to 19-year-olds, saying the pandemic has forced everyone to adapt and rethink how to value young people.

How will school testing work?

High school and college students will be tested for Covid-19 four times during the first two weeks of the term and will then be required to perform rapid coronavirus tests at home twice a week.

High school and college students will be required to use a side-flow device when they return to Mar8 – and if tested negative, they will be allowed to resume face-to-face lessons. But, elementary school kids will not need to do a quick coronavirus test.

Telegraph found that parents will be provided with lateral flow tests to perform home tests.

Geoff Barton, of the Association of School and College Leaders, said high school reopening was likely to be “shocked” as students retake the Covid-19 tests before returning to class.

Speaking on the BBC Breakfast on 2 March, Mr Barton added: “I think for the secondary you have taken the issue of testing, which means there will be a slightly stalled start because those young people will not be able to enter their classroom until the first test is done.

“During the first two weeks they need three of those tests and then the responsibility goes back home.

If we see next week for young people in secondary and further education as a transitional week to start bringing them back to school, starting to teach them how testing works, the week after that, starting from the date 15, will look as normal as it can do “.

In January, the Government undertook daily testing plans for high school students and teachers instead of isolation if they have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Public Health England said it had “revised” its advice and found that the balance between the risks and benefits of a day-to-day testing program in schools was “unclear”. But confirmed that the rest of the testing plan two tests per week for students and teachers will still continue.