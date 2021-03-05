Myanmar police open fire, kill one; UN Security Council due to crisis meeting

(Reuters) – Police in Myanmar on Friday opened fire on protesters against a military coup in recent months, killing a man as international condemnation fell on the junta, with the UN Security Council set to discuss the crisis.

The violence came as the junta lost a fight for leadership of its UN mission in New York and the United States unveiled new sanctions targeting military conglomerates following the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters.

Activists seeking the reinstatement of the elected government of veteran democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi held more demonstrations in several towns and cities on Friday, with a crowd of thousands marching peacefully through Mandalay’s second city.

The Stone Age is over, they were not afraid because you threaten us, cheered the crowd.

Police later opened fire to break up the crowd and a man was hit in the throat, witnesses said.

I think he was about 25 years old, but I was still waiting for family members, a doctor who had examined the victim on the phone told Reuters.

In the main city of Yangon, police opened fire with rubber bullets and grenades to disperse protesters who had been joined by about 100 doctors in white coats, witnesses said.

A crowd also gathered in the town of Pathein, west of Yangon, a witness said.

On Thursday, police interfered with tear gas and gunfire rallies in several cities, but their shock was more restrained than Wednesday, when the United Nations said that 38 people were killed in the bloodiest day of protests.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged security forces to stop what she called their brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters. Bachelet said more than 1,700 people had been arrested, including 29 journalists.

Singapore has been the loudest of Myanmar’s neighbors and its foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, said it was a national disgrace for the armed forces to use weapons against their people.

He called on the military to seek a peaceful solution but acknowledged that external pressure would have only a limited impact on the situation.

A spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Adding to a sense of unease, power supplies were cut off in many parts of the country on Friday. A utility official later said it was due to a system failure.

FRIED ASSETS

A clash over what Myanmar represents at the United Nations in New York was averted – for now – after the junta replacement left and the UN Myanmar mission confirmed that Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun remained in office.

The junta ousted Kyaw Moe Tun on Saturday after he urged countries in the UN General Assembly to use any means necessary to overthrow the February 1 coup.

In Washington, it was unclear whether the Myanmar embassy was still representing the junta, after issuing a statement condemning the deaths of civilian protesters and urging authorities to fully exercise their content.

A diplomat at the embassy resigned and at least three said in posts on social media that they were joining the civil disobedience movement of strikes against the army.

At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed into India for fear of persecution for disobeying orders, he told an Indian police official on Thursday.

Myanmar activists are calling for the release of Suu Kyi, 75, who was arrested on the morning of the coup and the recognition of her victory in the November 8 election. They also reject the junta’s promise to hold new elections on an unspecified date.

The National League for Democracy (NLD) Suu Kyis party won the election in a profound upheaval but the military has refused to accept the result citing fraud. The election commission said the vote was fair.

Sources told Reuters that Myanmar military rulers tried to move about $ 1 billion held in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York the day after taking power. U.S. officials are freezing those funds indefinitely, they said.

The U.S. Department of Commerce assigned trade cuts to Myanmar’s defense and interior ministries and two military conglomerates that control large parts of the economy, with interests ranging from beers to real estate.

But the measures are expected to have limited impact as entities are not the main importer.

The UN human rights investigator in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, urged the Security Council – which convenes to discuss the situation later Friday – to impose a global arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions on the junta.

The United States has told China, which has refused to condemn the coup, that it expects it to play a constructive role. China has said stability is a key priority in its strategic neighbor.