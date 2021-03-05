International
The pensioner, 79 years old, attacked by bandits for moving scooter
A pensioner battling leukemia was left black and blue by two thugs who tried to steal her moving scooter from her home.
Ida Brown, 79, woke up when she heard the couple trying to steal her 1,300 scooter from outside her home.
When the pensioner, who recently underwent heart surgery, opened her door, she retreated behind a wall with broken pebbles and was left on the ground as the men fled warning that they would return.
Brown was left with severe bruising on her face and a severely injured knee after the attack on her home on Ross Avenue, Dunston, Gateshead early Sunday.
She spent about five hours in the A&E department of Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead and has since been horrified that the bandits will return.
She said: “I have never been scared before, but now I have been told to keep my door closed.”
Acknowledging that she would like to “suffocate” the respondent, she said: “They are rubbish in my mind.
“They would not dare to choose someone who would fight. Older people are probably all who will choose.”
While it was still dark when the attack took place, Brown was unable to take a good look at her attackers, but believes they were in their late teens or early 20s with “Geordie” accents.
“What worries me is whether this happened to anyone else,” she said.
“Older people are not as strong. If they hit (others) like I was, I think they can kill some people.”
Police are calling anyone who has any information on the attack or who might be responsible for contacting it.
Neighborhood Inspector Alan Davison, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a heinous attack on a vulnerable pensioner in her home and we are determined to find those responsible.
The movement scooter would clearly belong to someone with a vulnerability and it seems horrible to me that someone would try to take it away from someone in need.
To then push an elderly woman into a wall and inflict the level of injury they have done is beyond comprehension and I know the wider community will share our anger.
He added: “We have already done extensive research but we need the help of those living in the Dunston area if we want to identify who they are.
There will be people out there who know who is responsible and we will encourage you to look at these pictures of Ida and ask if you are happy that those responsible are evading justice.
