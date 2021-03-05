Connect with us

International

IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras have great results in QR World Ranking 2021, check details

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


IIT Madras which is also one of the oldest IIT of the country ranks 94th in the global list of engineering institutions.

India’s three premier engineering institutions IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras have topped the list of the top 100 engineering institutions worldwide, according to the latest QS 2021 World University rankings. While IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi regularly appear in the world’s best universities and engineering institutions, the level taken by the institutions is the best ever this year. According to an Indian Express report, IIT Bombay took the top 49th place, while IIT Delhi closely followed its Delhi counterpart and remained in 54th place in the rankings. IIT Madras which is also one of the oldest IIT of the country ranks 94th in the global list of engineering institutions. Holding its first place, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the US again emerged as the best global institution for engineering students.

In addition to establishing the top three institutes in the field of engineering, several other Indian institutions and their courses have reached the top list, according to the Indian Express report. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore which is one of the best research institutes in the country grabbed the 92nd place for the field of natural sciences while the Petroleum Engineering program of IIT Madras reached the smart subject ranking of 30- to in the QR list. Similarly IIT Bombay secured the 41st rank in mining engineering and IIT Kharagpur achieved the 44th rank in mining engineering.

When it comes to medical science, India’s premier medical college and hospital The entire Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) secured 248th place in the world rankings. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi-based University of Delhi also received 159th and 208th degrees in the arts and humanities category this year. The ranking of World University Universities QR was given based on four main criteria namely Employer Reputation, Academic Reputation, Research Impact (number of citations) and efficiency of the research faculty of the institution.

Get Direct Stock Awards from BSE, NSE, US Market and Latest NAV, Mutual Funds Portfolio, View Latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, Calculate Your Tax From Tax Calculator on Income, know the key winners markets, key losers, and best equity funds. Like us in Facebook and follow us further Tweet.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz news and updates.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: