IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras have great results in QR World Ranking 2021, check details

IIT Madras which is also one of the oldest IIT of the country ranks 94th in the global list of engineering institutions.

India’s three premier engineering institutions IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras have topped the list of the top 100 engineering institutions worldwide, according to the latest QS 2021 World University rankings. While IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi regularly appear in the world’s best universities and engineering institutions, the level taken by the institutions is the best ever this year. According to an Indian Express report, IIT Bombay took the top 49th place, while IIT Delhi closely followed its Delhi counterpart and remained in 54th place in the rankings. IIT Madras which is also one of the oldest IIT of the country ranks 94th in the global list of engineering institutions. Holding its first place, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the US again emerged as the best global institution for engineering students.

In addition to establishing the top three institutes in the field of engineering, several other Indian institutions and their courses have reached the top list, according to the Indian Express report. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore which is one of the best research institutes in the country grabbed the 92nd place for the field of natural sciences while the Petroleum Engineering program of IIT Madras reached the smart subject ranking of 30- to in the QR list. Similarly IIT Bombay secured the 41st rank in mining engineering and IIT Kharagpur achieved the 44th rank in mining engineering.

When it comes to medical science, India’s premier medical college and hospital The entire Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) secured 248th place in the world rankings. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi-based University of Delhi also received 159th and 208th degrees in the arts and humanities category this year. The ranking of World University Universities QR was given based on four main criteria namely Employer Reputation, Academic Reputation, Research Impact (number of citations) and efficiency of the research faculty of the institution.