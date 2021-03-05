French Minister Beaune: EU should be united on Russian, Chinese vaccines





Photo Photo: French Minister for Europe Clement Beaune, wearing a face mask, leaves after a weekly Cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 29, 2020. REUTERS / Benoit Tessier / File Photo PARIS (Reuters) – European Union solidarity would be affected if countries in the bloc oppose Chinese or Russian COVID-19 vaccines that have not yet been approved, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday. “If they were going to choose the Chinese and / or Russian vaccine, I think it would be quite serious,” Beaune told RTL radio. It would pose a problem in terms of our solidarity, and it also poses a health risk problem because the Russian vaccine is not yet authorized in Europe. A request for approval has been made, but it is not yet authorized in Europe and no application has even been made for the Chinese vaccine, Beaune added. The Russ Sputnik V vaccine has already been approved or is being approved for approval in three countries in the EU bloc east – Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic – as delays hamper vaccination programs across the EU. The EU drug regulator has begun examining Russia’s intent for possible approval. Polish President Andrzej Duda also spoke with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the purchase of the Chinese COVID-19 shot, his aide told the state-run PAP news agency on Monday, although Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday he did not currently recommend the vaccine. due to insufficient data. The European Commission said on Thursday that there were no talks under way to purchase the Russ Sputnik V vaccine. Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

