Bakwata talks about the order to vaccinate the Saudi Hajj Covid-19





By Bakari Kiango Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Muslim National Council (Bakwata) has called on believers to stay calm after Saudi Arabia announced yesterday that people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the hajj this year.

The Covid-19 vaccine is mandatory for those wishing to come for Hajj. is indeed one of the main conditions, the Saudi newspaper Okaz reported on Monday, citing a circular signed by the health minister.

However, Bakwata General Secretary Mr. Nuhu Mruma said they had not received any official announcement but were making a follow-up to the issue, urging Tanzanians who wanted to attend the annual event to be patient.

We are still waiting for official communication from Saudi Arabia. Under normal circumstances, preparations for Hajj have been made from now until July and we will wait for the announcement and other instructions, Mr Mruma said.

He said they had started communicating with the Tanzanian embassy in Saudi Arabia to get more details and other instructions on Hajj for this year.

The Saudi Arabian Directive puts pilgrims to Tanzania in a precarious position given that the East African country has not yet allowed any of the Covid-19 vaccinations.

President John Magufuli recently warned the Ministry of Health against rushing for Covid-19 vaccines which he said were dangerous.

You have to stay determined. Vaccinations are dangerous, Dr Magufuli said during the launch of a public forest in Chato in January.

If the White Man was able to come in with vaccinations, he should have found an HIV / Aids vaccine by now. He would have found a tuberculosis vaccine by now, he would have found a malaria vaccine by now, he would have found a cancer vaccine by now, he said.

Saudi Arabia prides itself on preserving its Islamic holy sites in Mecca and Medina and organizing its regular annual pilgrimage.

In 2020, the kingdom dramatically reduced the number of pilgrims allowed to participate in the Hajj for about 1,000 Saudi citizens and residents of the kingdom in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Thousands of Muslims from abroad could not participate in the rite for the first time in modern times.

Hajj – a once-in-a-lifetime task for any capable Muslim who can afford it – is a major source of income for the Saudi government.

