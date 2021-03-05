China says it will obstruct Taiwan’s independence but will seek peaceful ties





Beijing (Reuters) – China will resolutely prevent any separatist activity seeking Taiwan’s independence, but is determined to promote peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and the reunification of China, Prime Minister Li Keqiang said on Friday. Chinese leaders and delegates attend the opening session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 5, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its territory, has stepped up its military activity near the island in recent months, responding to what it calls cooperation between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan’s main international backers and arms suppliers. Speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of China’s parliament, Li said Beijing stands by the one China principle, which says Taiwan is part of China. China remains committed to promoting the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and the reunification of China, he told roughly 3,000 delegates at the Beijing Grand People’s Hall. We will remain very vigilant against and vigorously prevent any separatist activity that seeks Taiwan’s independence, Li added. We will promote exchanges, cooperation and integrated development throughout the Taiwan Strait. Together we can shape a bright future of renewal for our great nation. The Taiwan Continental Affairs Council responded by urging China to begin benevolent interactions with it to gradually resolve disputes through communication, adding that they will continue to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty, democracy and freedom. Healthy and regular exchanges are better than forced pressure on Taiwan, he said. Most Taiwanese people have shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China and have also strongly supported Chinese-led anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected by a landslide last year with a promise to defend island democracy and confront China. China believes Tsai wants to push for Taiwan’s official independence, a red line for the Chinese government which has never given up using force to bring the island under Beijing control. Tsai says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name. Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; Written by Ben Blanchard; Edited by Richard Pullin and Gerry Doyle

