Andhra watches gang against privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant





Andhra Pradesh observed a complete shutdown Friday in protest against the proposed central government public sector privatization by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate unit of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) a Navratna company under the steel ministry. With the exception of the Bharatiya Janata Party, all political parties, including the YSR Congress Party, the ruling party in the state, participated in the state gang. We extend support for the state gang in protest against the decision of the Union Governments to privatize the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, said State Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkatramaiah. State government offices, commercial institutions, cinema theaters, educational institutions, and universities remained closed. The highways had a desolate appearance, as private bus operators, truck operators associations and authored drivers’ unions also expanded support for gang calling. Buses belonging to the State Road Transport Authority (RTA) were off the road until the afternoon, while employees also set up ramps in front of bus depots to express their solidarity with the troubled steel plant workers. RTC services were blocked until 1 a.m. in protest against the privatization of VSP. However, RTC employees will resume tasks after lunch wearing black badges. We have ensured that all emergency health services will function as usual, said Venkatramaiah, who also holds the transportation portfolio. The minister said the state government had already conveyed to the Center that it was against the privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant. YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written a letter to the Center suggesting alternatives to continue the steel plant in the public sector, he said. At the Maddilapalem intersection in Visakhapatnam, the YSRCP organized a human chain in support of agitation by the steel plant unions. YSR V Party General Secretary and MP Vijay Sai Reddy, State Minister Avanti Srinivas, local MP MVV Satyanarayana and other party leaders took part in the agitation. Activists of CPI, CPI (M) and various unions also participated in the human chain program. In Anantapur, hundreds of CPI (M) activists held a rally in front of the RTC bus depot demanding that the Center withdraw its plan to privatize the steel plant. They raised slogans against the privatization of several other PSUs by the Center. In Vijayawada, the Telugu Desam Party and the Left Party received a procession from the Lenin Center demanding the withdrawal of the privatization movement. There were clashes in Kaikaluru in Krishna district between TDP and YSRCP activists over the gang implementation. However, the police brought the situation under control.

