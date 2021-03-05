Offensive winds continue, closing the week with a cold note | WDVM25 & DCW50





Friday: Mostly sunny, still cold and windy. Winds: VP 15-25 mph, High: 43 (40-47) Friday night: Mostly clear and fresh. Winds: VP 10-15 mph, Low: 26 (21-28) Saturday: Mostly sunny and fragrant, but gradually calms down during the day. Winds: VP 10-20 mph, High: 44 (41-49), Low: 25 (20-27) Sunday: Mostly sunny sky. The highest achievements will be in the 40s with the lowest in the 20s. Monday: Mostly sunny sky. High achievements will be in the low 50s to low to mid 30s. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High gains will be in the low to medium 60s with low levels in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. High gains will be in the ’60s with declines in the mid-’40s. Thursday: Mostly with possible cloudy skies with rain. The heights will be between the middle 60s and the lowest in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Discussion of the forecast Unlike most of this week, the clouds were a bit more prevalent yesterday thanks to the cold northwest wind that stayed locked in place, but they weren’t too annoying. However, speaking of those smells, they certainly were. Steady winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph kept the temperatures colder, with rises in the ’40s and’ 50s low. With those winds continuing overnight, we have fallen back into our 20s with wind chills in our teens and single digits to start this Friday. Expect more winds and colder temperatures today, with the only change being that there will be more sunlight and less cloud cover. Well go back to your 20s again and stay cool tonight. Saturday morning also starts with the wind, but with eastern Canada low crossing and high pressure moving upwards, conditions need to calm down throughout the day. This weekend will end like a lot of sunshine, but unfortunately the temperatures will not warm up yet. High achievements will stay in the 40s with overnight cold levels under very clear skies. From the beginning of next week, this high being to move east and then is located immediately on the East Coast. This is a classic warm air lift configuration and start noticing it. Monday’s achievements will surpass the ’50s and by Tuesday they were watching the’ 60s spread with lots of sun still around. It looks like the weather pattern will be a bit stalled by the end of next week, with the altitude just to the east, as some concerns enter north through the Ohio River Valley and the Great Lakes. This puts us in a perfect place, where we also keep warm enough, but remain almost without rain. The clouds will rise a few Wednesdays, before we return mostly cloudy with next Thursday. High achievements will continue to grow, with the upper 60s possible and the lower 70s not excluded. It looks like the showers will be on the west side of the mountains, but by next Thursday the system will be quite close to where we can not rule out some spotted showers. Spend a great Friday and weekend and stay warm this morning! Meteorologist Damon Matson

