International
‘Stability pursuit’ Beijing focus on cross-cutting issues: researcher
Taipei, March 5 (CNA) China will continue to adopt a policy of “pursuing stability” on issues related to its relations with Taiwan, a Taiwanese researcher on East Asian studies said on Friday when commenting on the issues section. of Taiwan of the latest report of the Chinese government work.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang () reiterated his country’s “Chinese principle” and “1992 consensus” when he gave the government’s work report to the annual National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s highest legislature, which opened earlier that day in Beijing.
Li also expressed Beijing’s determination to promote the “peaceful development” of the strait ties between Taiwan and the “unification of the motherland”.
China will remain vigilant and resolutely prevent “separatist activities” aimed at Taiwan’s independence, he said.
Wang Hsin-hsien (), director of the East Asian Studies Institute at Chengchi National University, told CNA that this year, Beijing will focus its attention on reviewing the electoral system in Hong Kong, while dealing with inter- close, it will support its long-held stance and seek the sustainable development of inter-close relations.
Wang based his observations on the main focuses of the NPC meeting and the annual session of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s main political advisory body, which opened in Beijing the day before.
Beijing has since 2019, when mass protests erupted in Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill, taken “extremely swift” action to suppress a growing pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong that emerged from the protests, the researcher said.
Those actions included passing a national security law in the special administrative region last year and further action to review Hong Kong’s electoral system this year, he said. As a result, on the cross-cutting issue, it appears Beijing will do nothing “as long as there are no problems there.”
In Beijing’s eyes, Hong Kong is an issue that needs to be addressed with an aggressive approach, while the Taiwan issue can be addressed at a slower pace, Wang said.
Echoing Wang, Chang Wu-ueh (), an associate professor at the Tamkang University Institute of China’s Institute of China Studies, noted that although Beijing reiterated its “one-China principle” and “consensus of 1992 “in his 2021 working report, he did not increase its hardline approach to Taiwan.
Chang, however, also said that after the release of the work report, it is important to see if Chinese President Xi Jinping () will bring new approaches to Taiwan.
It is also important to see what Wang Yi (), Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the Office of Taiwan Affairs Liu Jieyi () will say about Taiwan in their speeches to two important Chinese political bodies, he said. .
The “1992 Consensus” refers to a tacit understanding reached by the then Taiwan and Kuomintang (KMT) government and the Chinese government in 1992, which is interpreted by the KMT as saying that both sides of the strait acknowledge that there is only “one China”. , “with each pair free to interpret what” China “means.”
However, Beijing has never recognized that each party is free to make its own interpretation, although it has never publicly rejected KMT’s interpretation.
The current administration of Taiwan’s Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) has not recognized the consensus since President Tsai Ing-wen () took office in May 2016, leading to a cooling of interactions and warmer inter-close exchanges during the government of Tsai ancestors, Ma Ying-jeou () of KMT.
The DPP is known for its independent pro-Taiwan stance.
Meanwhile, Chiu Tai-san (), head of the Continental Affairs Council, China’s highest policy-making body in Taiwan, made no comment, but said the agency would continue to pay attention to policies put forward by leaders. of China during the weekly NPC and CPPCC meetings.
