International
Army support is vital for Khan to survive the Vote of Faith in Pakistan
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spent most of his 2018 election campaign denying he was a military storm. However, after suffering a shocking defeat in parliament this week, he returned to the nation’s powerful army chief.
Khan met with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa along with the head of the army espionage agency on Thursday after his finance minister lost a fierce battle for a seat in the Senate, or upper house. The conversation with the head of the institution who has carried out numerous coups and holds a tremendous impact on politics is likely to send a strong message to lawmakers as Khan seeks a vote of confidence in parliament on Saturday.
For the military, which has ruled the nation for about half its existence since independence in 1947, Khan represents stability as the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced contraction. With US President Joe Biden urging allies to support democracy, Pakistan will be eager to avoid unrest in the region, which is already failing by a coup in Myanmar.
Imran Khan will seek the vote of the Pakistani parliament after losing the shock
“Bajwa is eager to maintain continuity and show that everything is in order,” said Burzine Waghmar, a member of the Center for the Study of Pakistan at SOAS University in London. The military is also “eager to start on a good basis also with the Biden administration”.
Khan’s meeting with Bajwa ranked the opposition. “He is giving the wrong message,” opposition leader Maryam Nawaz told a news conference Thursday.
There was no immediate comment from the federal government spokesman or the military.
Displacement numbers
Khan needs the support of 172 lawmakers to win the vote of confidence. The Tehreek-e-Insaf Khan party and allies have 178 seats in the National Assembly or the lower house of parliament with 342 members. However, party-backed Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh received 164 votes in Wednesday’s election. Members of the National Assembly vote in the Senate, and the defeat prompted Khan to seek a vote of confidence and prove he still commands a majority.
To ensure Khan has support at least for his lawmakers, Pakistan’s spy agency has been asked to monitor their movement and ensure their presence in parliament on Saturday, according to knowledgeable officials. They asked not to be identified by talking to the media.
“No party can remain in power without institutional support from the military,” said Amit Ranjan, a researcher at the Institute of South Asian Studies.National University of Singapore. “Whoever comes next, if Khan loses, also needs support from the military.”
The military already has a major role in the Khan administration – in a word in foreign policy and security issueseconomic decisions. The generals have been known to hold private meetings with the businessman and rule makers
Pakistan Army Chief holds private meetings to support economy
Meanwhile, former and current military officials are in outstanding support of the governmentroles, such as the management of the state-owned airline and Khan’s low-cost housing plan.
Military Support
“The idea that the institution is completely neutral seems a bit far-fetched,” Niaz Murtaza, chief executive of the Islamabad-based think tank Inspiring Pakistan, said by telephone, referring to the military. The military “is still supporting the government and they will continue to do so for the time being.”
The military tightens control over Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity disappears
Still, military support could not stop Khan’s party, which became the largest in the Senate, from losing its vital seat. The surprise victory for former opposition-backed Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani meant that some of Khan’s lawmakers changed sides.
Khan in a speech to the nation claimed that 15 or 16 of his lawmakers were corrupted to vote against the party-backed candidate.
Unlike the secret ballot in the Senate, the vote of confidence is a public display of force. With Pakistan seeking to resume funding from the International Monetary Fund’s $ 6 billion aid program last month, the military will want to support Khan.
The Pakistani prime minister has also been influential in peace talks in Afghanistan with US troops ready to leave. He has met numerous delegations from the neighboring nation including Taliban militants.
This is something the military will likely want to see going on.
– With the help of Faseeh Mangi
