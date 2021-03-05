Hope India provides a suitable ecosystem for foreign investors: Alex Ellis of the United Kingdom

NEW DELHI: The UK expects the Indian government to provide an ecosystem that is friendly to foreign investors and a speedy resolution of complicated tax disputes would help with that, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said on Friday.

It follows that India says it will challenge an $ 1.2 billion arbitration award in favor of UK’s Cairn Energy Plc.

We encourage both sides to reach a speedy settlement, “Ellis told reporters in New Delhi in response to a question about talks between the Indian government and Cairn Energy chief executive Simon Thomson in New Delhi last month.

One thing that impresses me, coming here, is that India … has great ambitions regarding infrastructure for example and the transformation that needs to take place in the country that requires capital – capital both domestic and foreign capital. So creating an environment where foreign capital comes to the country, I think is really important. This is a more general remark, “he said.

The only option on the table for a solution for the Indian government is to use the Vivad se Vishwas direct tax dispute resolution scheme. According to this, the main tax claim must be paid while interest and fines are removed.

The previously filed claim for Cairn was about Rs 104 billion in taxes, plus an equal amount in fines and accrued interest. Cairn said the Indian government has seized the remaining shares in Cairn India Ltd, bought by Vedanta Resources, as well as a tax refund due to the British firm, together in the amount of about Rs 10,570 kroor or $ 1.4 billion. As a result of international arbitration, the company secured a $ 1.2 billion price plus interest and cost, which the government is preparing to contest.

Vodafone Plc, another UK based company, is also involved in a similar tax dispute with the Indian government.

Ellis who presented his credentials as the new UK High Commissioner to India recently also said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was likely to visit India soon during which both sides could announce the start of talks on a free trade pact.

With the UK exiting the European Union and an independent trade policy, both countries can look forward to negotiating their pact, he said. “India has not been enthusiastic about trade agreements but we see a certain change and a desire for bilateral trade agreements including with us,” Ellis said.

I think both sides will want to see on the other hand some indications of concrete steps towards this agreement for this reason …. there has been talk of an early harvest to see if we can make any initial moves that could show seriousness on both sides, “he said.

“Negotiating trade agreements was a process full of complexity,” he said, but added that “we think this is a big growth area and we think we have complementary economies … so we look at the opportunities.”

Last month, Britains trade secretary Elizabeth Truss was in India to discuss a possible pact with her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal.

Ellis noted that India was among the top five investors in the UK and his country was among the top 10 investors in India.

Regarding the extradition of former alcohol mogul Vijay Mallya and diamond Nirav Modi on charges of fraud and money laundering, Ellis said the extradition was a mix of administrative and judicial process without giving an exact timeline for their return to India. In both cases, UK courts had ruled that they should be extradited home, but their documents were pending before the UK government.