Going back 17,000 tremors hit Iceland in just one week; Experts warn of possible volcanic eruption | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Representative image of volcanic eruption. (IANS) Not one, not two, but up to 17,000 earthquakes have shaken Iceland in the southwestern region of the Reykjav .n Peninsula in the past week. These back-to-back seismic activities have triggered an early warning sign of a possible eruption of the massive Krysuvik volcano in the region. Most of these tremors were recorded from the town of Reykjavik, located 27 km from the volcanic region. The largest earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale was recorded on February 24. Moreover, two more earthquakes shook the region on February 27 and March 1, both measuring 5.0. Normally, around 1000 earthquakes occur in one year in the region. But now, with close to 17,000 tremors recorded in just one week, experts have labeled the situation as extremely rare. Moreover, scientists have warned that in the coming days, an earthquake stronger than magnitude 6 on the Richter scale is also possible in the region. Iceland is located mainly on a tectonic plate boundary, which is constantly pulling the North American and Eurasian land masses from each other along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge line. One of the possible reasons suggested by experts is the accumulation of moving magma near the Earth’s crust, which is accumulating closer to the surface. The region is known for hosting numerous volcanoes in the area. According to reports, on March 3, some earthquake activities have been characterized to be associated with magma movement. This also indicates the possibility of magma explosions in the following days. Meanwhile, the main reason behind the large number of earthquake herds remains unclear. The last time such back-to-back tremors occurred in south-west Iceland was back in the 1300s and they were followed by an eruption. But due to the lack of equipment to monitor seismic activity at the time, less details on the possible causes of the episode are available. Either way, the Icelandic authorities have already begun the action plan by deploying surveillance equipment such as GPS, earthquake monitoring systems, internet cameras and even gas detectors in the area. Authorities have claimed that no city is likely to be affected by lava flows in the event of a volcanic eruption on the Reykjana Peninsula. Moreover, the magma composition found here is also observed to be less explosive, mainly of a type of liquid rock called basalt. Residents in the region are said to have been warned of the dangers associated with landslides and rock falls. Moreover, roads near the site of the explosion were also closed. So far, the tremors have caused small cracks in the road and falling rocks near the quake epicenter, but no major losses have been reported so far. ** For weather, environment, science and COVID-19 updates, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

