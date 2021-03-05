Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say the hijacking of a passenger plane has stopped





Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Friday said authorities stopped trying to hijack a passenger plane during a flight the night before, although it did provide some details about what happened. The alleged hijacking targeted a regional Iran Air Fokker 100 commercial airliner flying from the southwestern city of Ahvaz to the northwestern city of Mashhad, the Garda said on its website. The Guard announcement on Friday did not identify the hijacker, saying only the hijacker sought to divert the flight to the “southern shores of the Persian Gulf”. This description would include the countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, three nations that have long doubted Iran’s intentions in the wider region. He said the Iran Air flight made an emergency landing in the central Iranian city of Isfahan and no one was injured in the incident. It was not immediately clear whether the alleged kidnapper was armed or faced criminal charges. A Fokker 100 was scheduled to depart from Ahvaz for Mashhad at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the aircraft tracking website FlightRadar24.com. Iran Air has three of the aircraft in its fleet, each about 30 years old as Iran remains closed from international aircraft sales due to sanctions. Iranian domestic flights are said to be carrying armed air marshals from the Guard on board to stop any attack or hijacking attempts. The Guard took over aviation security in the 1980s after a series of incidents involving Iranian opposition groups hijacking planes in the aftermath of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The last two such attempts took place in 2000. In September 2000, a man armed with a fake pistol and a petrol bomb sought to seize an Iran Air Fokker 100, trying to leave the flight to go to France. He started a fire on board and was later arrested, according to a report by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. In November 2000, gunmen from four families hijacked a Yakovlev YAK-40 aircraft flown by Iran Ariatour Airlines, seeking to fly U.S. Air Guard marshals thwarted the attempt, though one of them was shot and another was stabbed. One flight attendant and five hijackers were also injured, the FAA report says.









