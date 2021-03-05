St. Piranha Day 2021: how to say Happy St. Piranha Day in Cornish, what is the flag – and why is it celebrated?





NewsPeople St. Piranha Day is celebrated on March 5 of each year in Cornwall Friday, 5 March 2021, 11:39 am “/> At normal times, St. Piranha Day celebrations can last a full week before the actual day (Getty Images) Celebrations to mark St. Pierre’s Day have officially begun in Cornwall – but National Day will look very different than usual. Due to the Covid-19 blockade, the March 5 parades were canceled, with Cornish people being asked to observe the day in other ways. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise In normal times, the celebration of all Cornish things can sometimes last a full week before the actual St. Pirans Day. So what is St. Piranha Day, how do you say Happy St. Piranha Day in Cornish – and how will it be celebrated this year? Here is everything you need to know. Read more Read more St. David’s Day 2021: how to say ‘Happy St. David’s Day’ in Welsh, why people wear … Cornwall National Day is named after one of the county’s patron saints, St Piran. He is the patron saint of tin miners and one of the three patron saints celebrated by Cornish, with the other two being St Michael and St Petroc. St. Piran was a sixth-century abbot and saint, and according to legend he was born in Ireland where he performed miracles. One such miracle was the raising of soldiers who were killed in battle by the dead. But his powers began to make a group of local kings cautious. They decided to throw St. Piran into the sea, with a grinder around his neck, in an attempt to drown him. However, according to folklore, St. Piran survived by sailing to Perranporth beach on the north coast of Cornwall. It was there that he built a small chapel on the dunes, now known in St. Pirans Oratory or the lost church, where Cornish gathered to hear his sermon. Legend has it that St. Pirani lived for 200 years, meeting his death when he fell into a drinking well. How did the national day start? St. Pirates Day began as a traditional celebration for Cornwall tin miners. The festival itself has existed since the 1800s, when miners drank and ate in the week before the holiday, which was known as Perrantide. Thus was created the phrase of the 19th century drunk as a wanderer. In the 20th century, the Celtic Renaissance tried to make date a national day. They succeeded and by the 1950s celebration was held throughout the county in cities like St Ives, Falmouth and Bodmin. It is even celebrated in Grass Valley, California to honor Cornish miners who worked in the area from the mid-19th century onwards. The government has never approved the requirements to make March 5 an official banking holiday in Cornwall, however despite this, many counties in the county provide a day off for workers and students. How do you say Happy Piranha Day in Cornish? Happy St. Piranha Day in Cornish is Gool Peran Lowen. It’s the traditional way to greet someone on St. Pirans Day. Cornwall’s motto, onen hag oll, is also said a lot on National Day. In English, it translates to: One and all. What is the flag of St Pirans? St. Piran is said to have discovered the molten tin running from a heart stone after he lit a fire. This is why the Cornish flag is a white cross on a black background, representing the white tin flowing from the black rock. The flag of St. Pirans is also said to symbolize the light of truth shining through the darkness. How is the day usually celebrated? St. Pierre’s Day makes a big annual celebration, but unfortunately this year the traditional events and activities have been canceled after Covid-19. This includes parades, music, dancing, walking to fairs and rugby matches. Most Cornish towns usually celebrate with a furry dance – a four-step process, often performed by children. Then, at 9pm on March 5th, celebrants in pubs across Cornwall break into the Trelawny Call, which is a big single. They traditionally sing the Cornish Anthem, the Song of Western Men, and raise money for the Cornwall Community Foundation. Hundreds of people also join the annual walk through Perran Sands on Sunday closer to St. Pirans Day. What are the celebrations in 2021? Due to the lack of traditional celebrations, Cornish people are required to leave drums on the old Cornish cross in the sand during their daily exercise. Online celebrations on March 5 are also planned. Redruth, who usually hosts a St. Pirans Festival, had instead joined a virtual event through her Facebook page to spread the spirit of the community. And the Trelawny Call will still happen online. People will be encouraged to join in the signing of the anthem at 9 p.m.

