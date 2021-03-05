Explained: Why has Italy blocked the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Australia?





Italy has blocked a shipment of over 250,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia. Australia has urged the European Commission (EC) to reconsider the decision, with Health Minister Greg Hunt saying the move would not slow the spread of vaccines in Australia. COVID-19 in Australia and the spread of vaccines worldwide Currently, Australia is behind its target of administering at least 60,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of February. According to ABC news Australia, on March 1, about 53 percent of the doses allocated for the first week of vaccine distribution were administered. The country has registered only about 29,000 cases of COVID-19, which is about 116 cases per 100,000 people. At present, India registers around 830 cases per 100,000 people and the US, which has the highest COVID-19 cases in the world is at 8,701 cases per 100,000 people. According to the Financial Times vaccine follower, worldwide, Israel is leading with the largest number of doses administered per 100 people. The country has administered at least one vaccine dose to more than 90 people out of 100. The UAE comes in second with about 63 doses given per 100 people. India has given about 1.2 doses per 100 people and the US has given approximately 23 doses. But the US leads when it comes to the total number of doses given, which is at nearly 80 million doses administered to their adult population since March 3rd. Last week, Ghana became the first country in the world to receive vaccine deliveries under the COVAX program. About 600,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune (the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines) were shipped to Accra in Ghana on 23 February. The AstraZeneca vaccine (known as Covishield in India) was given the Emergency Use List (EUL) by the WHO this month. AstraZeneca and SII will work together with the COVAX structure to start supplying the vaccine globally. The COVAX program plans to vaccinate approximately 20 percent of the population of the 92 Advance Market Engagement (AMC) countries, which includes middle- and low-income countries that cannot afford to pay for COVID-19 vaccines themselves. What is the EU vaccine strategy? In the European Union (EU), the EC enters into Advanced Purchase Agreements on behalf of member states. Under these agreements, the commission pays a portion of the initial cost faced by vaccine manufacturers and in return expects to purchase a certain number of vaccine doses within a certain time frame. So far the European Medicines Agency has approved the use of three vaccines including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca. Why has Italy blocked exports? Under the EU vaccine monitoring scheme, a member state can ban the export of vaccines if it anticipates a shortage of supply. Italy is the first EU member state to use this provision. The decision came after Oxford-AstraZeneca announced a 60 per cent reduction in its doses destined for the EU because it is facing production problems. JOIN NOW: Explained Telegram Channel Express In addition to Oxford-AstraZeneca, the distribution of Pfizer vaccines in the EU has also been slow because the manufacturer is changing its production process in an effort to increase production. Significantly, the EU has faced criticism for the slow distribution of vaccines. The BBC recently reported that the bloc will receive only a quarter of the 100 million doses it expected from AstraZeneca by the end of March.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos