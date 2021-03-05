International
Dharmendra Pradhan said that the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Odisha will create jobs, bring a new wave of economic development
A day after ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India struck a deal with the Odisha government to set up an integrated 12 mtpa steel plant in Kendrapada district, Steel and PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the two saying the mega steel plant would bring a wave new economic development and employment generation in the state.
ArcelorMittal first signed a memorandum similar to Odisha in 2006 to build a 12 mtpa plant but withdrew in 2013, citing excessive delays and problems with land acquisition and securing iron ore connections. The new memorandum was signed on Thursday 8 years after the previous plan failed to take shape.
Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik and steel mogul Lakshmi N Mittal were present during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Lokaseva Bhavan.
On Friday, Pradhan said in a statement: This mega steel plant in Kendrapada will bring a new wave of economic development and employment generation to Odisha and give a boost to the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modis of Purvodaya and Aatmanirbhar Bharat .
Mittal met with the Union Minister on Tuesday to discuss the growth of the steel industry in India, particularly in East India. Pradhan had earlier launched the Purvodaya Mission in the steel sector to boost East India’s growth to make it an integrated steel hub by setting up a steel pile and increasing green field capacity.
The mission is in line with the Purvodaya Prime Ministers ’vision of boosting East India’s growth and will contribute to achieving the projected capacity of the National Steel Policy of 300 MTPA by 2030.
The center is committed to providing all types of equipment for setting up this mega steel plant. The 12 MT Steel Plant is a culmination of the Government of India’s efforts towards bringing investors to wealth creation and employment generation through supportive policy reforms such as the National Steel Policy as well as facilitation infrastructure. This ArcelorMittal-Nippon mega steel plant in Kendrapada will benefit from massive infrastructure developments in the region over the past six years such as the expansion of the Paradip port and the location of the Mahanadi River port, major freight and passenger corridors such as the Paradip -Haridaspur new line, fast construction of highways, etc., it was said in the official statement.
Odisha has always attracted interest among steelmakers as it is home to about one-third of the iron ore reserves in India. While steel producers in the public and private sectors have a significant presence in Odisha, foreign firms have so far failed to establish any large production capacity in the state.
(With contributions from agencies)
