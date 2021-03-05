Freedom House Center report that reduced India to partially free

The Government of India treats all its citizens equally, the center said. (Representative)

The Freedom House report claiming that India’s status as a free country has refused to be “partly free” is “misleading, inaccurate and wrong,” the government said today in sharp opposition to the think tank’s assessment of US based

That this was incorrect was evident from the fact that many states in India are run by parties other than it at the national level, through an electoral process which is free and fair and run by an independent electoral body, the government said. .

“This reflects the work of a vibrant democracy, which gives space to those who hold different views,” the statement said.

In its annual report, the Democracy Research Institute referred to the Delhi riots, the use of uprising laws against critics and the migrant crisis after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a sudden blockade to control the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Government of India treats all its citizens equally as provided for in the country ‘s constitution and all laws are enforced without discrimination. The due process of law is followed in matters relating to law and order, regardless of the identity of the alleged instigator. said the center.

“Referring specifically to the riots in North-East Delhi in January 2019, the law enforcement machinery acted quickly in an impartial and fair manner. Proportional and appropriate measures were taken to control the situation. The necessary legal and preventive actions were taken. undertaken by the law enforcement machinery in all complaints / calls received, in accordance with the law and procedures. “

Regarding the use of insurgency law, the government said that “public order” and “police” were state entities and the responsibility for maintaining order and investigating crimes rested with state governments. “Therefore, measures deemed appropriate are taken by law by enforcement authorities to maintain public order,” she said.

Responding to criticism of the blockade, the government said any mass movement of people would have spread the disease rapidly across the country. “Given these facts, the global experience and the need for consistency in accessing and implementing various control measures across the country, a nationwide deadlock was announced,” the center said.

The government also said it had taken various steps to control any concern for people by allowing states to use disaster funds to provide food, health care, housing for homeless workers and migrants and announcing an aid package of Rs. 1.7 billion crusts.

Citing various schemes to relieve those hardest hit by the blockade, the government said India had recorded “one of the lowest levels of active Covid cases and deaths globally”.

In response to criticism of what the Freedom House report called “Intimidation of academics and journalists and crackdown on dissent from the media,” the government said the constitution provided for freedom of expression under Article 19. “Discussion, debate and dissent are part of Indian Democracy The Government of India attaches great importance to the safety and security of all the people of the country, including journalists.The Government of India has issued a special advice to the states and territories of the union on the safety of journalists comply with the law to guarantee the safety and security of media persons “.

Regarding the closure of the internet, the center’s statement said the temporary suspension of the telephone or internet services was done with “the overburdened objective of maintaining law and order under strict safeguards”.

The government also defended its crackdown on Amnesty International, saying it had poured large sums of money into four entities registered in India, classifying it badly as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

India was among 73 degraded nations for declining political rights and civil liberties. The report, which ranked 210 nations, found that certain “Not Free” states had reached the highest levels since 2006.

“The changes in India since Modi took office in 2014 form part of a broader shift in the international balance between democracy and authoritarianism, with authoritarians generally enjoying impunity for their abuses and seizing new opportunities to consolidate power or suppress dissent, “the report said.