India increases border patrols to stop arrivals from Myanmar





By Devjyot Ghoshal NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian security forces stepped up patrols on the border with Myanmar on Friday to stop refugees from entering after several police officers crossed to escape taking orders from the military junta there, officials said. “So far, we are not allowing anyone to enter,” Maria Zuali, a senior government official in Mizoram state’s Champhai district, told Reuters by telephone. The move follows the desertion across the border of several Myanmar low-ranking police officers who were unwilling to obey orders to suppress anti-junta demonstrations. Myanmar’s military ousted a democratically elected government on February 1, launching nationwide protests that have left more than 50 people dead. An army spokesman has not commented on the police deserters. Indian soldiers and police were patrolling the border on Friday. In the Serchhip district, senior official Kumar Abhishek said eight people, including a woman and a child, had crossed the border and were being cared for. “We are anticipating that some more may come,” he said. Authorities were making preparations to house between 30-40 people, he said. Overall, about 30 Myanmar police officers and their family members had crossed into India in recent days, said a senior Mizoram police official, including some who had arrived overnight. The official, who requested anonymity, said people were sliding despite intense patrolling by Indian soldiers along a border that embraces the Tiau River flowing between wooded hills. “People are coming from different directions,” the official said, “The border is porous, you can not prevent it.” An Indian federal security official said passing police had said they did not want to carry out orders from the military to quell the protests. “They claimed there were human rights violations and were asked to shoot at civilians,” the official said, also requesting anonymity. The influx of these asylum seekers, particularly the police, puts India in a difficult position due to New Delhi’s close ties to Myanmar’s military, known as the Tatmadaw. Over the past two years Tatmadaw has set up operations at India’s request to expel insurgents along the northeastern border. India, for its part, donated Myanmar its first submarine last year. “The situation is a bit difficult for India because diplomatic balance is essential,” the official said. India’s foreign ministry did not respond to Reuters questions about the recent arrival rate and what it intends to do with those who have already passed. (Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Angus MacSwan)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos